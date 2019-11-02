Magazine wraps up conference title

On the way to a 35-7 Conference 3A-1 clinching victory, the Booneville Bearcats dominated the second half of their game with Lamar Friday night in front of a home crowd.

Moving to 7-2 overall and 6-0 in Conference 3A-1 play, the Bearcats are two games ahead of their closest league member with only one week to play.

After managing just 116 first half yards the Bearcats gained 261 yards in the second half.

The back-breaker came when, already leading 21-7, the Bearcat defense stopped Lamar (7-2, 4-2) on a fourth down play at the Booneville 23-yard line, and Andrew Robertson went 77 yards for a touchdown on the next play.

Robertson, who was hit hard after a short game, gathered himself and ran free for the touchdown, ran eight times for 137 yards on the night.

Randon Ray scored his second touchdown of the night from 8 yards out to make it 35-7 with 3:03 left and finished with 110 yards on 13 carries.

Cam Brasher added 22 carries for 80 yards and scored two touchdowns.

The conference title is the third straight for the Bearcats and the 35th in school history.

Magazine 36 Mountainburg 16

Magazine scored on its first four possessions, started the mercy rule in the third quarter, and coasted to a 36-16 win over Mountainburg, claiming an outright conference title in the process.

Caleb Hyatt scored twice for the Rattlers (7-1, 5-0 Conference 2A-4) and Tatum Scott and Kobe Faughn also scored in the first half as the lead was 28-0.

Tsim Neeg Vang scored his first touchdown of the season in the third quarter to push the lead to 36-0 over the Dragons (4-4, 2-2).

The conference title is the first for the Rattlers with Doug Powell as head coach, and first since a run of three straight in 2009-2011.