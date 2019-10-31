Bearcats wrap up perfect conference season

Booneville and Lamar were tied 6-6 at halftime Thursday night. Both teams had a first and goal in the second half.

Brooks Herrera scored on a first-and-goal from the Lamar 4-yard line on the Bearcats’ first possession of the second half.

The Bearcat defense stopped Lamar on four straight downs from the 5, or closer, taking over on downs with 26 seconds to play to preserve a 12-6 win.

Herrera had also accounted for the first Bearcat touchdown, taking a pass from Peyton Tatum 52 yards for a touchdown with 6:08 left in the first half.

Following Herrera’s first touchdown, the Bearcats also had to make a fourth down stop at their 14 in the final minute of the first half.

With the victory, their eighth straight, the Bearcats close the season with a 9-1 overall record, and a perfect 7-0 mark in Conference 3A-1 play. Lamar dropped to 6-3, 4-3.

Seventh grade

The seventh grade Bearcats finished their season as well in the early game, falling to the Warriors, 16-6.

Damarie Poole, who ran for 59 yards, accounted for the touchdown for the Bearcats (1-7-1).