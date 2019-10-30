UAFS Women's Cross Country runner Cami Hedstrom has been named to the Lone Star Conference Women's Cross Country All-Academic Team.

The Bentonville native is pursuing a bachelor's degree in middle childhood education and is maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

"Every day, you see Cami's passion for what she is learning about. She has her dream of being a teacher at the forefront of her mind," UAFS Cross Country coach Mason Rhodes says in a news release. "She is a leader for our ladies in the classroom and in practice. When she graduates and starts her career she is going to positively affect many young lives through her craft. It has been an amazing two years having her apart of our cross country team!"

In order to be considered for this honor, student athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team's contests, must have reached sophomore athletic eligibility, must have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and must have a minimum 3.30 cumulative grade point average based on the 4.0 system for his or her entire collegiate career.

Hedstrom, along with her teammates, is currently getting ready for the NCAA Division II South Central Region Meet in Canyon, Texas, on Nov. 9.