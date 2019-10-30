Magazine scored 18 points in a span of three minutes in the second quarter to open a 32-0 halftime lead on the way to a 38-12 win over Johnson County Westside in Coal Hill.

The win assures the Rattlers (6-1, 4-0 Conference 2A-4) no less than a share of a conference title as they are the only league unbeaten going into this week’s game.

On Friday the Rattlers led 14-0 when they lost a fumble at the Rebel 9-yard line almost midway through the second quarter.

Westside (1-8, 0-4) was flagged for holding on the next play, got a 1-yard pass from Tanner Bryant to Dakota Beavers on first-and-15 from the 4.

Bryant threw a backwards pass to Beavers on the next play and Xeng Yang took Beavers’ legs out from under him in the end zone for a safety and a 16-0 lead with 5:06 left in the half.

Despite the safety Beavers caught nine passes for 116 yards.

After Cameron Mattson recovered an onside kick attempt the Rattlers were at the Westside 26.

Two Caleb Hyatt carries got the ball to the 5 and Kaedon Trejo scored from there. Tatum Scott ran for a two-point conversion and it was 24-0 with 4:14 to play in the half.

After Magazine failed on an onside kick the Rebels had the ball at the Rattler 45-yard line.

A Kobe Faughn sack brought up a third down and Scott timed a Bryant pass perfectly, juggled the ball for a moment then went 56 yards for a touchdown.

Scott threw to Jacob Hall for an extra two and a 32-0 lead with 3:06 remaining in the half.

Westside kept the ball the rest of the half, reaching the Rattler 30 before running out of time.

Magazine went 64 yards with the opening possession of the second half. Trejo’s second touchdown run, this one covering 14 yards made it 38-0.

Hyatt, who ran for 110 yards on 11 carries, got 32 yards to set up the score.

Only Hyatt had more that five carries for the Rattlers.

The Trejo touchdown kicked in the sportsmanship rule and Westside drove to a 13-yard Bryant to Beavers touchdown pass just before the third quarter ended to make it 38-6.

Magazine managed one first down on its next possession before Tatum Scott punted the ball to the Rebel 3.

A 97-yard drive capped by Bryant running 11 yards for a touchdown with 1:55 left made it 38-12.

Westside had opened the game by driving to the Rattler 4 only to have Faughn force a fumble the Scott recovered.

Magazine went 96 yards for the game’s first points, coming on a 25-yard run by Scott, who finished with 75 yards on five carries.

After Yang broke up a fourth down pass the Rattlers made it a 14-0 lead at the 11:32 mark of the second quarter on a 10-yard run by Yang and a Scott to Cameron Raggio two-point conversion pass.

Haden Littleton recovered an onside kick for the Rattlers but the extra possession would end with the Rattlers fumbled the ball away at the Rebel 5.

A 51-yard pass from Bryant to James Linton flipped the field but the Rattlers held on downs and again marched to the Westside 9 before losing another fumble that set up the safety.

Bryant threw for 292 yards on 21-of-33 passing in the game.

The Rattlers will wrap up the regular season this week by hosting Mountainburg for senior night.

The Dragons, who shared a conference title with Hector last year, lost to Hackett 46-32 Friday. Mountainburg is 4-3 overall and 2-1 in 2A-4 play while Hackett is 6-2 and 3-1.