FAYETTEVILLE — Certainly it’s not entirely fair to Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel, but it seems beleaguered Arkansas fans stand ready for someone other than those two graduate transfers quarterbacking their beleaguered Razorbacks.

Hicks via SMU and Starkel via Texas A&M variously have been the 2019 quarterbacks flavors of the week.

They were welcomed upon arrival since three others quarterbacked Arkansas’ 2-10 overall/0-8 in the SEC 2018 season under then first-year Razorbacks coach Chad Morris.

Until redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones quarterbacked one first-half series and the entire second half of Saturday’s 48-7 SEC West loss in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to the nationally No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, Hicks or Starkel did all the quarterbacking.

Morris’ Razorbacks currently stand 2-6, 0-5 with four to play. They start with Saturday’s 3 p.m. SEC West game with Mississippi State at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville followed by Western Kentucky’s Nov. 9 nonconference foray to Fayetteville.

Western Kentucky is quarterbacked by Charleston native and former Razorback Ty Storey, who is excelling at his new home.

Quarterbacks trying to do too much on struggling teams struggling in all phases tend to struggle all the more. Hicks has completed only 60 of 119 for 699 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, and Starkel, a stronger arm, has completed 93 of 169 for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Struggling seems an extreme understatement for Starkel against Alabama. With Hicks out nursing injuries after the previous week’s 51-10 SEC loss to Auburn, Starkel for his half in Tuscaloosa attempted 19 passes, completing five.

Starkel threw three interceptions. A pick-six 84-yard Alabama touchdown was Starkel’s last pass just seven seconds before intermission.

“You can’t make the mistakes that we made in the first half and expect to be in the ballgame,” Morris told the Arkansas radio audience after the game. “Especially against the No. 1 team in the country. Twenty-four points off turnovers … that’s hard to overcome against anybody.”

Morris said Jones “gave us a spark,” which is what Morris variously said earlier this season of Starkel relieving Hicks and Hicks relieving Starkel.

Jones completed 6 of 7 for 49 yards with the scoring drive and an 8-yard TD pass to tight end Cheyenne O’Grady with Alabama’s first defense still playing.

He also displayed more mobility than the grad transfers, netting 24 yards on six carries including one 12-yard run.

Adding Jones’ mobility always was in the Alabama week game plan, Morris said.

“Our plan was to pick and choose when to play him early on in the first half and he gave us some quarterback runs,” Morris said. “And after that last turnover went for a pick six it was time for a change. John Stephen did a great job. I’m really proud of him. He came in and definitely gave us a spark and ran the football well and it was great to see him get his first touchdown pass.”

Chuck Barrett, the radio voice of the Razorbacks, postgame probed about the running dimension that Jones added and that it seemed to complement running back Rakeem Boyd.

“So much of a part of our offense is the quarterback run game and John Stephen gave us that element tonight,” Morris said. “Just unfortunate we fell behind as quickly as we did. But our guys fought back and played with a lot of pride in the second half and that was my challenge to them to finish this thing with some pride and get ready to go back home for a big ballgame this next Saturday.”

The 48-7 final makes the defense look far worse than it was. So does Alabama debut starter Mac Jones, who replaced injured Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, completing 18 of 22 and three touchdowns and 235 yards while the Tide flowed 459 yards total offense.

Mac Jones indeed played well, but thanks to the Arkansas turnovers had the field position to do as he pleased.

Arkansas did allow just seven second-half points and did hold Alabama to the game’s first score field goal upon the Tide rolling from its 17 to the Arkansas 13.

“I thought our defense, we did some good things there,” Morris said. “But you can't spot the No. 1 team in the country 24 points in the first half and expect to come out of that. We’re on to Mississippi State.”