FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks likely need even more than David’s slingshot to fell the giant awaiting them tonight.

As 31 1/2 point-underdogs, the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4) meet Nick Saban’s No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0).

Tonight's SEC West game kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The best chance for second-year Arkansas coach Chad Morris’ Razorbacks may be Alabama overlooking them.

But Saban’s Tide don’t seem to overlook anybody. The Tide have rolled the last 88 times it faced an unranked team. Besides, with an open date next week, it’s not like Alabama has cause immediately to look ahead.

Without his nose growing like Pinocchio’s, Saban ingrains the Tide respecting its opponent. Even an Arkansas that went 2-10 overall last year and since 2017 has lost 15 consecutive SEC games including 51-10 to Auburn last Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“We have a lot of respect for Arkansas,” Saban said. “They’ve got some really good players.”

The Hogs do have some really good players. Tight end Cheyenne O’Grady, running back Rakeem Boyd, receivers Trey Knox, Treylon Burks and Mike Woods, defensive tackle McTelvin “Sosa” Agim and linebackers De’Jon “Scoota” Harris, Bumper Pool and safety Kamren Curl come to mind.

It just seems they don’t have enough, particularly against Alabama, loaded everywhere though this week not customarily loaded at quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama’s Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback, severely sprained an ankle during last Saturday’s 35-13 SEC triumph over Tennessee. He underwent surgery with hopes he can return Nov. 9 against No. 2 LSU.

Sophomore Mac Jones, finishing 6 of 11 for 72 yards against Tennessee, makes his starting debut against Arkansas. A highly sought 4-star recruit, Jones has bided his time redshirting in 2017 behind Jalen Hurts, now a graduate transfer Heisman Trophy candidate at Oklahoma, and Tagovailoa and lettered last year behind Tagovailoa and Hurts mostly holding for place-kicks.

Next year was supposed to be Jones’ time, but good backups always prepare like anytime could be their time.

“He’s been good,” Saban said. “Really good. His disposition has been good. And he’s executed really well.”

With the nation’s best offensive line and receiving corps with Jerry Jeudy leading four great ones plus a stable of running backs led by Najee Harris averaging 5.9 yards per carry, it’s not like Jones bears his burden alone.

“He has got a great supporting cast around him,” Morris said. “If you are a quarterback at Alabama, you are definitely a really, really good football player. Mac is no different. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Alabama’s young defense is very good though actually not as good as Auburn’s. Still it’s defensive drop-off from Auburn is relatively slight.

And Arkansas’ already thin offensive line seems more patchwork than ever with senior starting left guard Austin Capps of Star City (concussion) and senior starting left offensive tackle Colton Jackson of Conway (back) both sidelined by injuries.

Last week against Auburn the Hogs couldn’t protect starting quarterback Ben Hicks. Hicks, and Nick Starkel, a starter for four of Arkansas’ games between Hicks starting the first two and then last Saturday, both could be summoned in Tuscaloosa.

“Obviously we just wanna kinda see where these guys are as the week continues to progress,” Morris said. “We’ll keep pushing today.”

Last year’s Hogs did score 31 on Alabama, far short in a 65-31 loss but more last year than any scored on the Tide in its 12 regular season games and SEC Championship victory over Georgia.

“I thought we did a great job of mixing up our run-pass and tying in some screens to take advantage of how hard they pursue and rush,” Morris said,

But this is a better Tide defense, Morris said, citing the young talent up front and at the inside linebackers blending with a veteran secondary and 6-5, 252 fourth-year junior outside linebacker Terrell Lewis.

The Tide’s special teams are special, too, Morris said.

“There’s a reason they are No. 1 in the country,” Morris said.

But there’s a reason why they play the game including upsets this season with elites Georgia and Wisconsin losing to the likes of South Carolina and Illinois.

“It’s time to shock the world if we can,” Arkansas junior backup middle linebacker Grant Morgan of Greenwood said. “We have to fight for it.”