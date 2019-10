Booneville offensive lineman Ethan Pirraglia picked up a third offer to play college football last week and made a visit to another school.

Pirraglia received the offer from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. ATU signed Noah Reyes from Booneville last year.

Pirraglia has previously be offered by Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Mo., and Norhteastern State University in Talkquah, Okla.

On Saturday Pirraglia visited Harding Univiserty in Searcy for their homecoming game against Southwestern, Okla.