One of two things had to happen Friday night. Either Mansfield was going to end a losing streak to Booneville that dated back to 1980, or Booneville was going to beat the Tigers for the 60th time in program history.

It would be the second one as the Bearcats (5-2, 4-0 Conference 3A-1) ran for 375 yards.

Andrew Robertson led the way with 162 yards on 19 carries with a pair of touchdowns and Cam Brasher had 125 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns.

Randon Ray just missed being the third back to crack the century mark, finishing with 97 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

The Bearcats also got a defensive touchdown on a 35-yard fumble return by Anthony McKesson.

Mansfield’s Ethan Stovall threw for two touchdowns to Tyler Holmes in the final 56 seconds of the first half and finished with 213 yards on 15-of-26 passing. Stovall also ran for a touchdown for the Tigers (5-2, 2-2) but he was also sacked five times, including twice by Ethan Wooldridge.

Rattlers 44 Lavaca 13

Magazine scored via offense, defense, and special teams in a 44-13 homecoming night win over Lavaca Friday at Diamondback Stadium, beating the Golden Arrows for just the second time in program history.

Caleb Hyatt ran for a pair of touchdowns, Tatum Scott scored via a rush and an interception return, and Kaedon Trejo scored on the ground and by returning the second half opening kickoff for a touchdown.

The Rattlers, who led 24-0 after a quarter and 30-7 at the half, move to 5-1 and 3-0 in Conference 2A-4 play. Lavaca drops to 1-5 and 1-2.