TODAY'S TICKET: Booneville at Greenland

GAME: Booneville (4-2, 3-0) at Mansfield (5-1, 2-1)

MASCOTS: Booneville Bearcats; Mansfield Tigers

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at Tiger Stadium in Mansfield

SERIES: Booneville leads 59-16-3 (0.776)

LAST MEETING: Booneville 55 Mansfield 6 on Oct. 12, 2018

LAST WEEK: Booneville 41 Greenland 6; Mansfield 28 Charleston 24

STREAK: Booneville has won last 21

FIRST MEETING: Booneville 19 Mansfield 0 in 1921

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 3A-1

NOTES: The 2018 game featured a pair of unbeaten teams but his year the teams have combined for three losses. Three of Mansfield's games have been settled by four points or less this year. Booneville’s has beaten Mansfield more times than any opponent with the exception of Waldron (60). The two programs are meeting for the 79th team, which makes Mansfield the fourth most faced opponent to Paris (89), Ozark (82), and Waldron (81). Mansfield will be trying to beat Booneville for the first time since 1980. Gavin Kent missed his first PAT of the season, snapping a streak of 33 in a row going back to the semifinals of last season. Now with 93 career PATs he has passed Brandon Herrera and is fifth all time.

LAST NIGHT: The Booneville Junior High Bearcats scored 22 points in the second quarter, including a touchdown on a 73-yard pass from Peyton Tatum to Trace Hall with 10 seconds left in the half to open a 30-0 lead on the way to a 38-0 win. Rylen Ray and Brooks Herrera both scored two touchdowns and intercepted a pass. The seventh grade game went to Mansfield, 30-6.

************************************

TODAY'S TICKET: Magazine Vs Lavaca

GAME: Magazine (4-1, 2-0) vs Lavaca (1-4, 1-1)

MASCOTS: Magazine Rattlers; Lavaca Golden Arrows

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at Shorty Wright Field at Diamondback Stadium in Magazine

SERIES: Lavaca leads 5-1 (0.167)

LAST MEETING: Lavaca 34 Magazine 24 on Oct. 12, 2018

LAST WEEK: Magazine 48 Hector 19; Lavaca was open

STREAK: Lavaca has won last 3

FIRST MEETING: Lavaca 32 Magazine 8 on Oct. 11, 1996

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 2A-4

NOTES: Magazine’s only win in the series came when they went for two to win 22-21 in 2000. Caleb Hyatt has run for 614 yards in five games. The Rattlers held Hector to 12 rushing yards last week. The Rattlers have a plus 7 turnover ratio this season.