The Booneville Junior High Bearcats had to wait a couple of extra days but they got their game in with Greenland Saturday afternoon beating the Pirates 46-26 in a shootout at Jonathan Ramey Memorial Stadium.

Under clear skies rather than Thursday's severe weather, Rylen Ray ran for 140 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns Saturday afternoon. Ray also scored four two-point conversions for 20 total points.

Brooks Herrera added 11 carries for 83 yards and scored two touchdowns. Herrera scored a third touchdown on a 24-yard reception from Peyton Tatum and he also scored a two-point conversion for 20 total points.

The Bearcats (6-1, 4-0) also got a defensive touchdown from Trace Hall, who returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown that capped a 30 point second quarter.

Greenland countered with an air raid that saw Max Meredith throw for 241 yards and four touchdowns, three to Case Smith.