After a five-set loss at Lavaca last Monday Booneville sought to make things right against Lincoln the next night. And that they did, brushing aside the winless Lady Wolves and setting up a match with Waldron on Thursday.

However, things did not go as planned and the LadyCats suffered a straight-games defeat at the hands of the Lady Bulldogs, practically locking them into either fourth or fifth place in the conference.

Joleigh Tate, already a defensive force, showed signs of life on offense as she scored with 24 kills on the week, including her first career 10-kill match which came against Waldron.

The LadyCats will play in Paris both tomorrow and Saturday; they get the Lady Eagles in a conference match tomorrow and are in the Paris tournament Saturday where they will take on Mena, Southside Batesville and Pulaski Academy in pool play. The match at West Fork that had been scheduled for next Tuesday has been moved up a day due to a conflict and will now be played Monday.

LadyCats def. Lincoln (25-10, 25-20, 25-9)

Joleigh Tate started things off with two kills, a block and two aces as Booneville took a 7-4 lead. Four more kills followed on Jessica Cauthon’s serve, two by Abby O’Bar and one each by Hayley Lunsford and Brooklyn Zarlingo. This made it 13-6 and Booneville got kills from Tate, Josie O’Bar and Stevey Harrower to erase any doubt. Emily Nelson and Tate then served aces and two Zarlingo kills ended the game.

Lunsford put in two aces and Josie O’Bar added a kill as Booneville scored the first six points of the second game. Tate served two more aces with Zarlingo and Harrower adding kills for 11-2. The lead became 14-5 before Lincoln mounted some resistance, going on a 12-4 run to get within one. Lunsford halted that charge with a kill and soon added two more and a Lincoln error gave BHS the game.

The LadyCats came up aces in the third game; after Tate started it with a kill and two blocks, Nelson racked up two aces. They would be the first two of 11 for Booneville in that last game. Cauthon would get six on her serve; Zarlingo followed a kill with another ace and after Lunsford hit an unreturnable serve to get to match point, she countered a Lincoln block with a shoot attack that handcuffed the LHS defense.

Lunsford finished with seven kills, nine assists and four aces; Tate and Cauthon served six aces each, with the latter not missing a serve in 21 attempts. Tate also had seven kills and six blocks with Zarlingo adding six kills and Abby O’Bar getting four.

Lavaca def. LadyCats (25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 15-6)

All indications pointed to the probability it would be a close match and it did not disappoint. Joleigh Tate started off the first game with a kill, then combined with Brooklyn Zarlingo on a block. Hayley Lunsford and Zarlingo followed with kills for 5-2, and the LadyCats eventually led 13-9 after a Katelynn Spain ace. But despite two more Tate kills, the Lady Arrows roared back and tied it up at 18. After the teams traded side-outs, Booneville could not make further headway and LHS closed with a 6-3 run.

Booneville again enjoyed a fast start in the second game as Tate combined with both Josie O’Bar and Jessica Cauthon on blocks and Lunsford then served an ace for 5-0. After Lavaca got within 8-7 Cauthon got three points on her serve, capped by an ace. But BHS then couldn’t hold serve and Lavaca took an 18-15 lead. After a Josie O’Bar kill, Lunsford stepped up with another to get BHS within 21-20. Another combined block by Tate and Josie O’Bar tied it at 23 but LHS got the last two.

Lavaca looked to close it out in the third game, jumping on top 8-3. But Cauthon then got another long serving run which included two kills each by Zarlingo and Abby O’Bar, who then combined with Lunsford on a block for a 12-10 Booneville lead. Abby O’Bar then went up with Brylee Washburn to swat down a Lavaca kill and the Lady Arrows made three straight errors on Spain’s serve for 18-14. Zarlingo took care of a mini-run by Lavaca with a spike and then combined with Tate for a block and then the LadyCats got a break. After they made it 24-22 on Tate’s serve it was Cauthon who served the next one out of turn. But neither Lavaca nor the officials caught it and Booneville got the point and the game.

Booneville made a good opening run in game four as Lunsford and Nelson served aces and Tate and Zarlingo scored with kills for 8-2. Another Zarlingo hit put Tate on serve and she promptly rifled two aces. The LadyCats were cruising 16-6 before they hit a bump in the road and the Lady Arrows put on a big rally to tie it at 20. But BHS got two points on Nelson’s serve to regain the lead and Zarlingo forced the decisive game with a kill.

That started out well for the LadyCats as Tate scored on a kill and then she and Josie O’Bar swatted one, but Lavaca then scored the next five and Booneville was unable to recover. Zarlingo finished with 11 kills, 24 digs and three blocks, and Tate added seven kills and blocked seven as well while serving four aces. Abby O’Bar had five blocks. Lunsford, Nelson and Cauthon did not miss a serve in 24, 20 and 19 tries respectively, and Spain made 16 digs.

Waldron def. LadyCats (25-13, 28-26, 25-22)

Booneville couldn’t get much offense going in the first game. Hayley Lunsford, Joleigh Tate and Stevey Harrower were the only ones that managed kills as Waldron ran out to a 22-9 lead and never looked back. The LadyCats fought back in the second game after going down 8-4 as Brooklyn Zarlingo followed a kill with an ace and then Lunsford got a tip over the Waldron block. The Lady Bulldogs took back the lead but then Tate went on a tear, scoring with four kills in eight points with Zarlingo providing a solo block as well. This put BHS up 16-15 and the rest of the game was a pitched battle, with the teams trading the lead. Booneville had a game point at 25-24 but couldn’t close the deal and Waldron came back with a 4-1 run.

Tate scored with a kill and a block and Abby O’Bar also threw down as BHS took the early lead in the third game. A four-point run on Jessica Cauthon’s serve which included an ace seemingly gave BHS some momentum as they led 11-7 at that point. But BHS ran into problems holding serve and Waldron scored nine of the next 12. Two kills by Tate halted that run but at 17-16, the Lady Bulldogs scored four more in a row to take charge.

Tate finished with 10 kills, four blocks and 14 digs while Zarlingo put away five and had 11 digs. Nelson once again did not miss a serve.