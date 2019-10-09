Led by an All State performance by Shelby Posey, the Booneville Lady Cats closed out their golf season by finishing fourth as a team in the Class 3A state tournament held last Tuesday at DeGray Lake State Park near Bismarck.

Posey shot a 95 to place seventh overall on the day. Teammates Baylee Moses and Mackie Plymale shot a 100 and 114, respectively, for a team score of 309.

Freshman Leigh Swint carded a round of 119.

With three players all under 90 and shooting a 258 total, Bismarck won the title — its second straight — with Baptist Prep placing second at 294 and Smackover third just two shots ahead of Booneville at 307.

Magazine’s Michal-Ann Dobson shot a 116 at the 2A state tournament at Turkey Mountain in Horsheshoe Bend on Monday of last week and the Lady Rattlers placed eighth as a team with a 396 total.

Melbourne won the tournament with a 325 total.

Brett Welling will be playing in the 3A boys state tournament today.