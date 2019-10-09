The Bearcats snapped the ball only three time in the red zone in West Fork Friday night. Two had penalties and the other was a touchdown.

It didn’t matter where the ball was, the Bearcats were a threat to score on virtually every play in a 42-0 win over the Tigers.

The Bearcats (3-2, 2-0 Conference 3A-1) scored on their first offensive play as Evan Schlinker ran 46 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead after the first of six Gavin Kent point after kicks.

Schlinker had just one other 4-yard carry and was one of four backs with at least 50 yards.

The Bearcats first play came after West Fork (0-5, 0-2) started the game by picking up a pair of first downs before a fumble, caused by Cort Mizell and recovered by Cole Boersma.

West Fork managed another first down before finding themselves in punt formation on their next possession.

Gabe Fennell returned the Trent Harderson boot for a touchdown but a personal foul blind side block took the points off the board.

Cam Brasher got 44 yards to the 10 on the next play and, after another touchdown was negated by a flag, Andrew Robertson got 5 yards to the 16 and Brasher scored from there.

That would be it for Brasher carrying the ball but those 60 yards on two carries would lead the way.

Brasher wasn’t quite done however.

He would recover another Tiger fumble — West Fork lost four of them — to get the ball back for the Bearcats then took a pass from Schlinker 22 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 with 9:20 left in the first half.

At that point the Bearcats had run nine plays.

The next Bearcat possession had another big play negated by a penalty but Randon Ray would score from the 38 and it was 28-0 with 5:59 left in the half. Ray finished with 53 yards on three carries.

There were seven first half flags and 10 in the game against Booneville, for 88 yards, which was more than the 86 total yards gained by the Tigers.

Chance Broussard recovered another Tiger fumble, another penalty took away a good gain, and Andrew Robertson went 21 yards for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead with 4:47 remaining in the half. Robertson managed four carries, for 50 yards.

West Fork would turn the ball over again, this time on an interception by Fennell, and with Ethan Wooldridge, Casey Mattson, Landon Beckett and Mason Goers carrying the ball, the Bearcats reached the Tiger 30.

From there they set up for a 47-yard field goal try but Kent’s kick was short.

After the intermission Broussard bobbled the second half kickoff momentarily then went 87 yards for a touchdown and a 42-0 lead.

Ty Goff caused a fumble that Chance Shigley recovered three plays after the ensuing kickoff and the Bearcats would have Kent try again for his first career field goal, but a 42-yard try was also short.

Mattson made a stop for a five yard loss on West Fork’s ensuing possession and the Tigers punted for the fifth time.

After the Bearcats turned the ball over on downs with less than seven minutes left the Tigers, aided by horse collar and pass interference penalties, mounted their best scoring threat of the night, reaching the Bearcat 9 where Rayce Blansett broke up a pass on what would be the final play of the game.

The Bearcats will be at home this Friday, taking on Greenland. The Pirates (3-2, 2-1) took down previously unbeaten Mansfield 21-18 in Greenland last week.