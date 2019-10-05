Magazine was idle

Anyone looking for big numbers on Booneville’s box score from Friday night’s 42-0 in West Fork won’t find them.

Four backs had at least 50 yards and all scored a touchdown. Cam Brasher, the leader with 60 yards on two carries with a touchdown caught an Evan Schlinker pass for 22 yards and a second touchdown.

Randon Ray had three carries for 53 yards and a touchdown, Andrew Robertson four carries for 50 yards and a touchdown and Schlinker two carries for 50 yards and a touchdown as the Bearcats had 250 rushing yards at halftime and led 35-0.

The biggest number on the statistic sheet was actually the 88 yards Booneville was assessed for 10 penalties, which negated two touchdowns and two other long gains and wiped out a sack.

The second biggest number of the night came from Chance Broussard who returned the second half opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown that made it 42-0.

The Bearcat defense also came up with five turnovers.

The Bearcats improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Conference 3A-1 while West Fork dropped to 0-5 and 0-2.