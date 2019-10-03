Brooks Herrera scored four touchdowns for the second straight Thursday, but this time it took until the third quarter.

Herrera ran the ball four times for 96 yards and two touchdowns, caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Tatum, and returned an intercepted pass 99 yards for another score and the Bearcats (5-1, 3-0 Conference 3A-1) handily beat West Fork, 36-8.

Before Herrera got started the Bearcats had taken an 8-0 lead on a 48-yard run by Dunn Daniel and the first of two Rylen Ray two-point conversions.

Chase Plymale had 3.5 tackles for a loss, forced a fumble, and recovered another to lead the defense.

The seventh grade game between the schools ended in an 8-8 tie after West Fork scored with 2:20 remaining in the game.

Booneville had led since its opening possession when Trevor Karow scored both a touchdown and a two-point conversion.