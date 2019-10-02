Booneville faced an important conference match at Mansfield last Tuesday night, with the winner going into fourth place at the end of the first half of the conference season.

Sophomore Joleigh Tate turned it into a LadyCat block party.

Tate blocked 15 Red Tiger kill attempts — the second most blocks in a match in LadyCat volleyball history — and added six kills as Booneville grabbed the all-important four-set win (25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21). Brooklyn Zarlingo added nine kills in the match and Hayley Lunsford seven with Abby O’Bar getting four blocks of her own to go with three kills.

The LadyCats lost the other two matches last week, and face an important stretch of games as they host Waldron on Thursday and Elkins next Tuesday. While the LadyCats were swept at Waldron earlier in the season the team’s chemistry seems to have improved over that time and this presents an opportunity to avenge the loss to the Lady Bulldogs.

Booneville def. Mansfield (25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21)

Joleigh Tate started things off with a dump into the middle and had her first block at the end of an opening 5-0 run that also included a Hayley Lunsford ace and a Josie O’Bar kill. Brooklyn Zarlingo and Abby O’Bar registered kills and Jessica Cauthon dropped in an ace and a Lunsford kill made it 12-5. Booneville kept rolling and led 21-12 after Abby O’Bar got a kill and a block, but Mansfield made a comeback as the LadyCats started making errors. They scored eight of the next 10 points but dumped one in the net to give Booneville the game.

It was another fast start for Booneville in game two as a Cauthon kill put Emily Nelson on the serve line and the junior promptly served two aces, and Tate added a block for 5-2. MHS rallied to take the lead but two Zarlingo kills and a Cauthon ace defused that rally. The Red Tigers then got an 8-2 run and led 16-11. Lunsford promptly ripped two aces and a Mansfield error put Nelson back on serve and that was bad news for Mansfield. A flurry of errors followed and Tate also got a block in as BHS scored seven in a row to take a 22-17 lead. Mansfield got it back to 24-23 but Lunsford dropped a tip in for the game.

Booneville got a quick start again in the third game with Tate getting a pair of kills and Cauthon another. Tate also served an ace and Zarlingo had two kills but BHS then ran into trouble holding serve as the Red Tigers forced six straight side-outs. Cauthon’s ace stopped that and then consecutive blocks, first by Abby O’Bar and then a combined effort by Tate and Josie O’Bar got BHS within 22-18, but they had no further rally.

Lunsford served an ace to start the fourth game and the good start continued with a block from Tate, a Nelson ace and a Cauthon kill. Tate and Cauthon then combined on a block for 6-3 and Abby O’Bar followed with a kill, adding another after Mansfield had gotten within two. That put Katelynn Spain on serve and she then ripped an ace, but then Mansfield forced four straight side-outs to get back in it. Again it was an ace from Cauthon that halted that run and Booneville then got a kill and an ace by Zarlingo and a Lunsford spike. Later, Tate’s 15th block made it 23-19 and Booneville closed it out.

Tate’s 15 blocks were second only to a Shayna Pierce 17-block effort in 2009; the sophomore also added six kills and 18 digs. Zarlingo threw down nine times and Lunsford seven, with Abby O’Bar hitting with four kills and four blocks. Josie O’Bar added three kills and three blocks; Lunsford, Cauthon and Nelson each had three aces. Further, Nelson didn’t miss a serve in 19 tries and had nine digs with Spain adding 23 digs in 26 tries.

Hackett def. LadyCats (25-11, 25-20, 25-17)

Hackett rolled to an 11-2 lead before Brooklyn Zarlingo registered the first LadyCat kill of the match. She then added another, but by that time it was 14-3,, and Hackett did not let up in easily winning the first game. An aroused LadyCat team was fast off the mark in the second game, taking advantage of Lady Hornet errors while also getting an ace from Joleigh Tate and a Zarlingo kill to make it 8-2. Kills by Zarlingo and Hayley Lunsford quelled Hackett uprisings and two blocks, in both of which Tate was involved, made it 16-10. But Booneville would not hold serve again, but still led 20-19 after a Brylee Washburn kill. However, BHS was not to score again in the game.

Booneville again made an early run in the third game; Tate opened it with a kill and Lunsford and Zarlingo also each got one before Abby O’Bar threw down twice for 6-2. But then Hackett started forcing early side-outs and soon led 11-9. Consecutive Tate kills tied it at 13 and later Zarlingo’s last kill got BHS within 18-17, but the LadyCats wouldn’t score again. Zarlingo led the LadyCats with six kills and Abby O’Bar added four.

Charleston def. LadyCats (25-20, 25-15, 25-19)

Brooklyn Zarlingo had three early kills and Emily Nelson added an ace but Charleston established a 12-8 lead. Three points on Nelson’s serve narrowed the gap, but Charleston countered with a five-point run to make it 20-14, and they withstood kills by Zarlingo and Hayley Lunsford and a Katelynn Spain ace to take the first game. A Joleigh Tate ace got BHS within 5-4 in the second game and Zarlingo would have three more kills, but Charleston grabbed a 16-9 advantage. Lunsford dropped in three aces to narrow the gap, but the Lady Tigers closed on a 9-3 run.

Two more kills by Zarlingo kept Booneville in it early in game three, but then the LadyCats couldn’t find an answer for Charleston outside hitter Jadyn Womack. The senior had seven kills in quick sequence as the Lady Tigers made a 14-3 run. Booneville made a belated rally, running off six points on Nelson’s serve. The junior had an ace and Zarlingo and Tate scored with kills. But that only got BHS within 22-14 and despite a further four-point run, the LadyCats couldn’t catch up. Zarlingo scored with 11 kills, while Lunsford had four kills and three aces. Nelson was again flawless on serve, getting all 17 in with two aces, and Katelynn Spain did her best defensively with 20 digs.