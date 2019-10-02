Running for 153 yards Tatum Scott scored four touchdowns and added a pair of two-point conversions. He also picked off two passes as Magazine opened Conference 2A-4 play with a 44-14 road win at Hackett.

Caleb Hyatt contributed an additional 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Magazine (3-1, 1-0) ran for 429 yards while snapping the Hornets’ three game winning streak.

Scott broke up a halfback pass on the first play of the game but the Hornets (3-2, 0-1) got a 28-yard completion from Avery Hester to to convert the game’s first third down.

The next play Kobe Faughn caused a fumble that Bryce McDowell recovered.

The Rattlers would not score after the turnover, turning it over themselves at the Hornet 10, but Magazine would cause three more first half turnovers and would take advantage of them.

After the Magazine fumble Hackett got one first down through the air again but a Kaedon Trejo sack and Scott’s first interception gave the Rattlers the ball at their 38-yard line.

Three plays later Scott went 54 yards for his first touchdown and Trejo ran for the conversion and an 8-0 lead.

Faughn caused his second fumble on the kickoff return and Haden Littleton recovered for the Rattlers at midfield.

From there the Rattlers needed six plays to double their lead to 16-0 with Hyatt scoring on a 15-yard run and Scott running for the extra two.

One play after the kickoff Scott picked Hester off again, making it three turnovers in the span of two plays and two kickoffs.

Hyatt converted a fourth down to keep the ensuing possession alive and Scott scored from the 24 to make it 22-0. A point after kick failed.

It wasn’t a turnover, but the next Hornet play would be another of the three sacks and Magazine would eventually hold on downs when Faughn stopped Hester from getting less than a yard.

Magazine would lose their second fumble on their next possession, making it a combined six first half turnovers, and the Hornets used an underthrown, tipped pass from Hester to Ty Smith to get on the scoreboard. Weston Winters ran for the conversion to make it 22-8.

The Rattlers threatened to add a score before the half but ran out of time after reaching the Hornet 19.

Magazine put the game away with a 22 point third quarter, starting with a short 47-yard drive that followed a short onside kick attempt.

Scott got his third touchdown run on a 7-yard carry and the junior also added the conversion to make it 30-8.

A snap that sailed over Hester’s head two plays after the kickoff was recovered by Cameron Raggio and Scott ran 15 yards for his fourth touchdown. Xeng Yang got into the scoring column with the two-point conversion for a 38-8 lead.

Hackett later used a 51-yard punt to push the Rattlers back to their 16 but, with a 58-yard run by Trejo Magazine needed just six plays to reach the sportsmanship rule threshold.

It was Hyatt scoring from the 5 but for the second time a PAT try failed to keep it 44-8 with 3:50 left in the third quarter.

Reserves handled the rest of the game for the Rattlers.

Brad Price recorded a sack on the final play of the quarter but Hester hooked up with Fisher Shipman for 72 yards and a touchdown on the first play of the final quarter to make it 44-14.

Hackett had another possession, during which Joseph Posey was in on four tackles.

The Rattlers are off this week and will be on the road gain for the next game, Oct. 11 in Hector.