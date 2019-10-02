Led by Baylee Moses’ medalist round of 96, the entire Booneville girls contingent shot 104 or better to capture last week’s district title in golf but 14 strokes over Charleston.

The 18-hole tournament — the first time the girls had played more than nine holes in an event this year — was hosted by Cherokee Creek Country Club in Booneville.

Completing the 301 team score for the Lady Cats was Shelby Posey with a 102 and Mackie Plymale with a 103. Leigh Swint also shot a 104.

Gabrielle Meador shot a 102, Peri Tygart a 106, and Sydney Cross a 107 for a 315 total for Charleston. Rylee Ross shot a 118.

Led by Maggie Strunk, whose 98 was the only other sub-100 round in girls play, Mansfield shot a 346 to finish third. No other schools had three golfers.

Besides the top two teams, individual players Strunk, Kaylin Watson (112) of Waldron, Skylynn Harris (113) of Mansfield, and Kaitlin Hunnicutt of Two Rivers (115) all scored invitations to the state tournament set for Oct. 1 in Bismarck.

Booneville had only two boys on the course and could not compete for the team title and one of them, Bret Welling, shot a 92 to earn an individual spot in the boys state tournament. Brooks Herrera shot a 111.

In boys team play it was Waldron shooting a 265 team total, beating Charleston by 12 strokes, despite a medalist round of 79 by Brayden Ross.

Lane Metcalf shot an 87, Jorden Hutchens an 88 and Jesse Dees a 90 for a 265 total for Waldron while Ross’ teammates Jesse Tygart shot a 93 and Logan Smart a 105, for a 277 total

Paris, the only other school with three golfers. The Eagles shot a combined 315 but had Cayden McDaniel (101) and Ashton Phillips (103) qualify for the state tournament as individuals along with Nate Freeman (108) of Lamar. The state touranment is set for Oct. 9 in Gosnell.