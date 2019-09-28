Magazine opens 2A-4 play with big win

Booneville torched Paris for 362 offensive yards in the first half and built a 49-6 lead on the way to a 49-12 win on homecoming night Friday.

Evan Schlinker punctuated the first half with a 10-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the half. It was Schlinker’s second touchdown of the quarter and third of the half, though he had carried just four times in the half.

Cam Brasher also had two scoring runs and both Gabe Fennell and Randon Ray had touchdown runs for the Bearcats (2-2, 1-0 Conference 3A-1).

Andrew Robertson didn’t make it to the end zone but would lead the way with 117 yards on just seven carries.

Paris drops to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.

Magazine 44 Hackett 14

Tatum Scott scored four touchdowns and ran for a pair of two point conversions as the Rattlers bounced back from last week’s loss with a 44-14 conference win at Hackett.

Magazine (3-1, 1-0 Conference 2A-4) led 22-0 midway through the second quarter and made it a mercy rule lead at 44-8 on Caleb Hyatt’s second touchdown run with 3:50 left in the third quarter.

Hackett falls to 3-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.