TODAY'S TICKET: Paris at Booneville



GAME: Booneville (1-2) vs Paris (2-1)



MASCOTS: Booneville Bearcats; Paris Eagles

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at Doug Scheel Field at Bearcat Stadium

SERIES: Booneville leads 46-36-6 (0.557)

LAST MEETING: Booneville 48 Paris 0 on Sept. 21, 2019



LAST WEEK: Booneville and Paris were both idle



STREAK: Booneville has won last 1



FIRST MEETING: Booneville 12 Paris 12 on Oct. 7, 1922

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 3A-1

NOTES: With today’s meeting being the 89th between the Logan County schools, Booneville has faced Paris more than any team in the history of its program. While historically the regular season finale, and formerly a Thanksgiving Day game, the series typically continues now only when the schools are assigned to the same conference, as will be the case for the next cycle. Paris won the last meeting in Bearcat Stadium, 28-21 in 2015, in a game that was the Bearcats’ homecoming game – as is the case tonight. In that game the Bearcats threw the ball 32 times.

LAST NIGHT: The Booneville Junior High Bearcats throttled Paris 42-0 behind four first half touchdowns -- two rushing and two passing -- by Brooks Herrera. _______________________________________________________________________________

TODAY'S TICKET: Magazine at Hackett



GAME: Magazine (2-1) vs Hackett (3-1)



MASCOTS: Magazine Rattlers; Hackett Hornets

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at Billy Mills Stadium

SERIES: Hackett leads 11-7-0 (0.611)



LAST MEETING: Magazine 18 Hackett 12 (OT) on Sept. 21, 2019



LAST WEEK: Cutter Morning Star 33 Magazine 32; Hackett 34 Panama, Okla. 27



STREAK: Magazine has won last 1



FIRST MEETING: Hackett 28 Magazine 6 on Nov. 1, 1996



CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 2A-4

NOTES: Last year’s Rattler win snapped a streak of four in a row by Hackett. Caleb Hyatt, who is coming off a 226-yard game last week, ran for 206 against the Hornets last year. With Hackett moving to 3A next year, if the series between the schools is to continue it will have to be as a nonconference game.