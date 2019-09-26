Brooks Herrera touched the football six times in the first half for the Booneville Junior High Bearcats in Paris Thursday night.

He scored on four of those plays and the Bearcats (4-1, 2-0 Conference 3A-1) were up 34-0, on their way to a 42-0 win.

Herrera ran four times for 81 yards and scored touchdowns on runs of 45 and 20 yards, and he caught two passes, both going for touchdowns on plays of 60 and 80 yards before the intermission.

Powered by those two completions, Peyton Tatum threw for 172 first half yards on 3-of-3 passing.

Rylen Ray also ran 3 yards for a touchdown and had a pair of two-point conversions in the first half for the Bearcats.

Farris Danes scored on a 7-yard run in the second half and Garrick Barr added a two-point conversion.

The seventh grade game went to the Eagles, 12-0.