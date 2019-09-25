A special teams mistake helped Cutter Morning Star tie the game against Magazine Friday night at Diamondback Stadium, a trick play enable the Eagles to take the lead, and a fumble allowed the Eagles to preserve a win in a shootout, 33-32.

Magazine scored just 30 seconds before halftime to forge a 12-12 tie with Cutter. It was Caleb Hyatt scoring from the 4 — scoring four times, the senior got comfortable in the end zone — but a two point conversion pass attempt by Tatum Scott was intecepted.

Scott returned the favor, picking off Sam Moore on the final play of the half. Throwing for four touchdowns and catching the trick play pass for another, Moore, like Hyatt, got the ball to the end zone, often.

Hyatt ran 20 times for 226 yards and Moore was 10-of-16 for 200 yards, besides the touchdown reception.

Out of the intermission the Eagles’ kickoff went only to the Rattler 43-yard line where Brad Price was leveled after catching it, but Price held onto the football.

From there the Rattlers (2-1) needed eight plays to take their first lead of the game.

It was Scott scoring from the 6 and, after a penalty made the two-point conversion try a little trickier, Scott hit Kobe Faughn with a pass and Faughn fought his way across the goal line to make it 20-12.

The Eagles (2-1) moved the chains once after the kickoff but Hyatt and Cameron Mattson caused Moore to fumble and Faughn recovered to give the Rattlers the ball back at their 49.

Three plays later Hyatt went 36 yards for a touchdown, getting a key down-field block from Austin Krigbaum in the process, and Magazine was up 26-12 with 4:48 left in the third quarter.

After the kickoff Cutter stayed on the ground with Keshawn Blevins and Moore for five straight plays then turned Moore loose on a fourth down and he hit Landon Watson for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Mace, whose first half point after kicks were wide and blocked, was true on his third attempt and it was 26-19.

The Eagles again went for the short sky kick, and this time it worked as the ball was knocked free giving the Eagles the ball back at the Magazine 48.

The quarter ended with the ball at the Rattler 39 and the Eagles facing a fourth down. Moore needed a yard, and got two to keep the drive alive.

Xeng Yang ran Moore down for a five yard loss on the next play but Moore went to Matthew Cook for a touchdown for the second time in the game and Mace’s PAT tied the game at 26-26 with 10:40 to play.

Hyatt fair caught the next kickoff.

After an illegal move cost the Eagles, Hyatt ran 29 yards for his fourth touchdown and it was 32-26. Another try for two failed.

Cutter started their next possession at their own 40 and moved to the Magazine 49 in two plays. After three more plays it was fourth-and-4 from the 43 and the Eagles used a time out.

Out of the stoppage Moore handed off, and took off. After the ball was reversed to Watson, Watson threw a pass to Moore, who was double covered, but came down with the ball, slipped away and completed the touchdown. Mace’s PAT made it 33-32 with 6:42 remaining.

Another short kick allowed the Rattlers to start from their 46 and after consecutive carries by Hyatt the ball was at the Eagle 29 and Cutter took its final time out.

Faughn got 6 and Scott 2 to bring up a third a short, but the snap was fumbled, then kicked away from Scott as he tried to pick it up and Cutter recovered with 4:23 left.

After two first downs the Rattlers stiffened but had to use all three time outs while forcing a punt that rolled dead at the Magazine 12 with 1:08 to go.

Hyatt got 15 then took an improvised pass from Scott for 6 yards to the 33 but on the next play Scott, trying to hit Jacob Hall, was intercepted by Tyrone Harris to end it.

Cutter had scored first, on a 6-yard pass from Moore to Blevins, on a fourth down, at the 8:03 mark of the opening quarter.

Magazine tied it at 6-6 on Hyatt’s first touchdown run, also from 6 yards out but Yang was unable to add the PAT.

It was a 41-yard Moore to Cook touchdown that gave the Eagles a 12-6 lead.

The Rattlers will look to bounce back this week when the open Conference 2A-4 play with a trip to Hackett. The Hornets (3-1) beat Panama, Okla., 34-27 Friday for their third straight win.