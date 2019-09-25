The Booneville Lady Cats golf team tuned up for the district tournament it hosted Monday by winning a fifth tournament of the year and playing a practice round at Cherokee Creek Country Club on Friday.

In the tournament win at Pottsville on Tuesday it was Shelby Posey shooting the medalist round of 44, Baylee Moses checking in at 45 and both Joleigh Tate and Leigh Swint at 48 for a team score of 137, which was 12 shots ahead of second place Charleston.

Mackie Plymale was also on the course and shot a 53 for the Lady Cats.

Pottsville and Atkins were also represented in the tournament