FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ furious second half caught up to upstart San Jose’s 24-7 quick start but the surprising Spartans’ as 21-point underdogs went 75 yards in 5 plays to stun the Hogs, 31-24.

The last one, DeJon Packer’s untouched 19-yard touchdown run, broke a 24-24 tie for a San Jose State victory, sealed by the Spartans intercepting Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel for the fifth time Saturday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Bobby Brown’s second pick of the game clinched a stunning upset rivaled in Arkansas history by last year’s 44-17 loss to North Texas here and a 10-3 loss in 1992 to The Citadel of then lower division 1-AA.

Arkansas, which used a 21-0 fourth quarter to beat Colorado State, 55-34, the previous Saturday, rallied from down 24-7 at half with Connor Limpert’s 48-yard field goal in the third quarter and Starkel touchdown passes of 30 and 8 yards by Starkel to Tyson Morris and Trey Knox to tie the game at 24-24 with 2:56 left.

Arkansas’ defense, helpless at the outset against SJS quarterback Josh Love, 32 of 49 for 402 yards, lost grasp of the Spartans from 2:56 through the game-winning touchdown. Starting from his 25, Love handed off to running back/spare quarterback Nick Nash for a 7 yard gain then completed 12 and 18 yard passes to Tre Walker and a 24-yard pass to JaQuan Blackwell before Packer packed the game in San Jose State’s win column.

The nonconference loss to the Mountain West member Spartans drops coach Chad Morris’ Razorbacks to 2-2 heading into next Saturday’s SEC game with the Texas A&M Aggies at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

Coach Brent Brennan’s Spartans, coming off an open date which they obviously used in confounding the Razorbacks, are 2-1.

The Spartans stunned Arkansas from the get-go.

First play from scrimmage after Arkansas’ Connor Limpert kickoff through the end zone, Love and Bailey Gaither connected for a wide open 50-yard pass that would have been a touchdown except Gaither stumbled at the Arkansas 25. Turned out Gaither’s stumble just delayed the inevitable. Love’s 3-yard touchdown pass to JaQuan Blackwell completed a 7 play 75-yard drive for a 7-0 lead at 12:44.

After an exchange of punts, Arkansas mounted a drive that ended in the first of two failures going for it on fourth down. The Spartans stuffed the Arkansas O-line and running back Devwah Whaley for a 2-yard loss on fourth and three from the San Jose State four.

From their six, the Spartans drove again to the Arkansas 28 but couldn’t score. Matt Mercurio, kicking three first-half PATs and a third-quarter 47-yard field goal, missed wide from 46.

Thereupon Arkansas responded with its lone first-half scoring drive.

Starkel and Trey Knox connected for 17 yards, and running back Rakeem Boyd netted a 13-yard run before Starkel hit wide open Mike Woods for a 62-yard TD at 1:07 of the first quarter.

Limpert’s PAT tied it 7-7.

The Spartans owned their 17-0 second quarter.

Starkel looked for tight end Cheyenne O’Grady over the middle. The pass instead found SJS linebacker Ethan Aguayo, who returned it 32 yards to the Arkansas. In the next three plays Nash ran twice. One for 13 yards and the other for the 15-yard go-ahead touchdown.

Arkansas drove from its 21 to the SJS second and two at the Spartans 24. An incomplete pass and Rakeem Boyd’s 1-yard gain preceded Starkel stopped short on a fourth and one quarterback sneak.

The Spartans drove for Mercurio’s career long 47-yard field goal and a 17-7 lead with 6:09 left in the half.

Spartans back-up running back Isaiah Holiness, stunning Arkansas earlier taking a Love pass in the flat for 32 yards, tallied the Spartans’ final first half touchdown capping a 9-play drive at 1:06.

Starkel surged a would-be comeback completing four passes on Arkansas’ last halftime possession. His series fifth was picked off by safety Bobby Brown protecting the Spartans’ 24-7 lead at intermission.

Twice more in the third quarter the Spartans picked off Starkel passes, one after the Razorbacks drove to the Spartans’ eight.

But thanks to Limpert’s 48-yard field at 5:01, Arkansas scored the third-quarter’s only points cutting it to 24-10.