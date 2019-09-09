PITTSBURGH —On July 7, the day before the All-Star break, Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty suffered his third consecutive loss in a 4-6 first half. But he had offered a snapshot of why the second half might be different.

Flaherty took a no-hitter into the seventh inning that day and wound up losing 1-0 at San Francisco despite giving up just two hits over seven innings. Since that date, Flaherty has pitched just like that virtually every game. Like Sunday's game here, for example.

Flaherty struck out 10 and permitted only five hits in eight innings in a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 10-7 now and, over his past 64 1/3 innings since the break, he has permitted 37 hits, six earned runs, struck out 95 and walked just 17. Already having won Pitcher of the Month in the National League for August, he has a leg up on September, a month in which he hasn't been scored on in 16 innings. He has given up only six hits while striking out 18 and walking two.

Matt Carpenter, who had two hits in a rare start, scored the first run on Harrison Bader's single in the fifth. Paul Goldschmidt doubled for the Cardinals' other RBI in the sixth as the club won for the 37th time in 55 games since that loss before the break.