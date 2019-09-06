FAYETTEVILLE — During the sixth and seventh games of Arkansas’ 2018 campaign, Rakeem Boyd’s mind and body caught up to major college football.

As a sophomore transfer just finishing his associate’s degree at Independence (Kan.) Community College at the outset of the 2018 preseason, Boyd had to catch up in conditioning, and especially the playbook, as the real season began.

Boyd hit stride, netting 102 yards on 15 carries, against the eventual national runner-up Crimson Tide, also coming off the 2017 national championship. Despite running for a 2-10 Razorbacks team, Boyd became Arkansas’ first 100-yards rusher against Alabama since two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up Darren McFadden rushed 33 times for 195 yards.

The next game, the 37-33 loss to Ole Miss in Little Rock, Boyd netted 109 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown, on just seven carries before an injured tailbone forced him to sit out the second half.

It set the remaining tone of some great performances but also injuries. Boyd led the Razorbacks with 734 yards rushing, averaging 6.0 per carry, but mostly was in and out of games with the chronic shoulder injury that surgery had fixed last winter.

Boyd, 6-0, 213 with speed, rehabbed the shoulder and missed spring drills, but seemed fit last Saturday. He netted a game-leading 114 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown in the 20-13 season-opening victory over Portland State at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“Rakeem is stronger and more physical than he’s been,” Arkansas coach Chad Morris said. “I thought as the game went on, he got more comfortable in seeing it. Again, he’s a guy that did not go through spring ball, went through fall camp and I just think the more reps, the more opportunities he gets, as you saw, the better he’s going to get.”

Obviously, Boyd wishes to be the best in Saturday’s SEC opener in Oxford, Mississippi, against those same Ole Miss Rebels he bedeviled until the injured tailbone sidelined him.

“I think had he not gone out (injured in Little Rock) he was on track to have a career night,” Morris said. “I know he said that was disappointing to him that he didn’t get back in. He’ll be ready as all our guys will be.”

Morris thinks correctly that Boyd bears extra incentive this Saturday night.

“Yes, sir, I mean, really this game is for redemption,” Boyd said during the Portland State post-game regarding the 6:30 p.m. SEC Network televised game against the Rebels. “Last year, we were up on them and I got hurt, we got down, and stuff like that. This year, we just have to finish. I got to stay healthy."

Off last season’s 0-8 SEC goose egg contributing to an overall 2-10 disaster, Boyd said the whole team craves to beat the Rebels, whom they believe they should have beaten.

“I think we're ready,” Boyd said. “You know what I mean? Last year, we held them. I think this year we will come in with a bang. We just have to go in this week and fix up some corrections and things like that. It will be on."

From his players scrimmaging against Boyd during the August preseason, Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis knew Arkansas’ best running back would be at his best to start the season.

“I think he's got really good speed,” Chavis said. “He’s got fluid hips, he can change direction, he can stick his foot in the ground and get vertical, and he runs physical — a lot more physical than you think.”

Fourth-year junior tight end Grayson Gunter, extra inspired himself as a Mississippi native that former Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze recruited too late even though Grayson’s father had played for the Rebels, sees Boyd inspired.

“I’m sure he’s fired up," Gunter said. “Just playing an SEC opponent, I think everyone’s fired up. I think everyone’s antenna is up, but I know Rakeem is ready to go.”

What makes Boyd so special?

“His power, his speed, his vision,” Gunter said.”I think he’s got the whole package as far as it goes. And the way he works, a lot of things that people don’t see off the field.”

With what Morris calls “a class on grass,” the Razorbacks wrapped game-week drills with a light Thursday practice entirely closed to media.

Morris and the staff were evaluating starting senior left guard Austin Capps of Star City and senior defensive end Jamario Bell of Junction City, both injured against Portland State.

True freshman guard Ricky Stromberg has practiced as a first-team guard since Capps injured an ankle.

True freshman Mataio Soli has practiced at defensive end since Bell injured a knee replacing Dorian Gerald. Gerald started against Portland State but is out for the season after straining an artery in his neck.