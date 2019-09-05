The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Arkie Division will wrap up their tournament season for anglers with a two-day BFL Super Tournament on Lake Dardanelle presented by Navionics, Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8.

Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $11,000 and $4,500 respectively in the two-day event.

Takeoff each day is at 7 a.m. with weigh-in at 3 p.m.

Lake Dardanelle is expected to fish well for Arkie Division anglers in their final BFL regular-season tournament. According to recent local reports from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, frogs are catching largemouth bass in thick cover, while soft-plastic worms and crankbaits are working well on shell beds and points. Jigs and creature baits are working well around rocks and jetties. Larger worms are cited as productive around sandbars. In past BFL events on Lake Dardanelle this time of year, working brush piles and ledges with jigs produced winning bites. Similar patterns could develop at next weekend’s tournament. At this Arkie Division finale, a two-day total of 10 bass nearing 28 to 30 pounds should be enough to win.

The full field will compete on the first day of competition, with the top 20-percent advancing to the second and final day of competition.

The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. The 2020 BFL All-American will be held April 30-May 2 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, S.C., and is hosted by Visit Anderson. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.

For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com.