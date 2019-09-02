Obviously today is an off day on the sports calendar in south Logan County, but the activity gets fired back up tomorrow.

The Tuesday schedule has Charleston in town for volleyball for all levels starting at 4, and in Magazine both junior varsity levels will play football against Lamar starting at 5:30.

On Thursday the Lady Cat golfers are hosting a tournament at Cherokee Creek Country Club that starts at 4, both junior and senior high volleyball teams are on the road at Lincoln starting at 4, and both the 7th grade and junior high football teams are on the road at Ozark starting at 5:30/7.

On Friday its football with the Bearcats hosting Ozark and Magazine traveling to Mount Ida. Both games kick at 7.

Saturday’s schedule has Magazine cross country opening the year in Fort Smith and Booneville senior high volleyball in a tournament at Mena.