Kameron Collins

Sport: Football

High School: Van Buren

College: Lyon College

Kameron Collins has played for three head coaches during his tenure at Lyon College.

All three times, the Scots beat Missouri Baptist University. But Saturday's 14-10 win over the Spartans may have been the most thrilling.

Collins did his part.

The former Van Buren defensive back had eight tackles, including six solo stops, as Lyon erased a late second-half deficit.

The Scots travel to Conway this week to play the Warriors.

MaKenzie Presley

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: Hendrix

Hendrix junior MaKenzie Presley and the Lady Warriors are off to a 3-0 start to the volleyball season.

Presley had a kill, two assists and two digs in Saturday's 25-20, 25-9, 25-13 victory over Westminster College (Missouri) in the finals of the Washington University Bear Invitational.

Presley was a two-time all-conference selection in high school. Her three kills this season have already matched her output for 2018. The defensive specialist had 130 digs last season.

Hendrix travels to Bloomington, Illnois, this week for the Holiday Inn Illinois Wesleyan Tournament.

Darin Davenport

Sport: Football

High School: Southside

College: UCA

Former Southside standout Darin Davenport, who overcame two crushing injuries during his prep career, had a successful debut at UCA last week.

Davenport was in on three tackles during the Bears' 35-28 win over Western Kentucky University.

UCA heads to Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday to play Austin Peay. The Bears return home Sept. 14 to play Abilene Christian. UCA travels

to Manoa, Hawaii, later this month to face the University of Hawaii.

Lexie Castillow

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: Ouachita Baptist

Lexie Castillow makes her Ouachita Baptist debut this week when the Lady Tigers open the 2019 season against the University of Texas at Tyler.

Castillow transferred to OBU following her freshman season at UAFS. She led the Lady Lions with 22 aces and average 2.6 digs per set last season.

In 2017, Castillow helped lead Greenwood to a state title run. She was named the Times Record Player of the Year.

Castillow's former Greenwood teammate, Abby Cagle, makes her debut this week as well. The Lady Tigers' squad also includes former Southside standout Emily Bass.

Jayden Mendez

Sport: Football

High School: Van Buren

College: Arkansas Tech

Jayden Mendez makes his 2019 debut this week as Arkansas Tech opens the season at Arkansas-Monticello.

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound offensive lineman appeared in two games in 2018. He's among a handful of local athletes set for their season opener as well.

Josh Moudy, a redshirt defensive end from Greenwood, makes his college debut. The Wonder Boys' squad also includes Isaac Davis (Van Buren) and Noah Reyes (Booneville).

Third And Long ...

Saturday was a good college football day for Fort Smith area high school alums.

Matt Turner (Sallisaw) won his head coaching debut at Texas Tech. Eli Drinkwitz (Alma) won his head coaching debut at App State.

Kodi Burns (Northside) is the co-offensive coordinator on Malzahn's staff. Barry Lunney (Southside) is an assistant on Chad Morris' Arkansas staff. ... Former Southside receiver Jordyn Jackson made his college debut Saturday in Winfield, Kansas, as Southwestern College dropped a 48-17 decision to Midland (Nebraska). ... Julia Clark (Van Buren) and Kennedy Timmerman (Ozark) make their 2019 cross country debuts Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas. ... Keaton Phillips (Clarksville) begins his final college season Thursday as Arkansas-Monticello takes on Arkansas Tech. Phillips (5-5, 320) is the team's starting right tackle. Cole Estes (Southside) makes his Bole Weevils debut this week.