Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending August 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from 2018's final poll:

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

1. Bryant (11) 1-0 218 2

1. North Little Rock (11) 1-0 218 1

3. Fayetteville 1-0 163 3

4. Greenwood 0-0 130 4

5. Bentonville 1-0 125 5

6. Conway 1-0 115 5

7. Pulaski Academy 1-0 92 7

8. Harrison 1-0 46 10

9. FS Northside 1-0 25 –

10. LR Christian 1-0 22 –

Others receiving votes: Benton 20, Arkadelphia 13, Bentonville West 9, Jonesboro 7, West Memphis 7, LR Central 5, LR McClellan 5, Marion 4, Warren 4, Morrilton 2, Springdale Har-Ber 2.

CLASS 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greenwood (21) 0-0 108 1

2. Benton 0-1 57 2

3. Jonesboro 1-0 50 5

4. Marion 1-0 39 –

5. El Dorado 0-1 29 4

Others receiving votes: West Memphis (1) 23, Searcy 14, Russellville 8, Pine Bluff 3s.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Pulaski Academy (16) 1-0 101 1

2. Harrison (5) 1-0 86 2

3. LR Christian (1) 1-0 66 3

4. LR McClellan 1-0 31 5

5. Morrilton 0-1 19 4

Others receiving votes: Texarkana 15, Greenbrier 5, Wynne 4, LR Parkview 2, Nettleton 1.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Arkadelphia (15) 1-0 98 1

2. Nashville (2) 1-0 69 2

3. Warren (1) 1-0 56 3

4. Joe T. Robinson (3) 1-0 52 4

5. Shiloh Christian (1) 1-0 34 5

Others receiving votes: Ozark 8, Rivercrest 3, Dumas 4, Malvern 2.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Rison (15) 1-0 100 5

2. Camden Harmony Grove (6) 1-0 85 4

3. Prescott 0-1 55 1

4. Smackover 1-0 31 –

5. Booneville 0-1 23 2

Others receiving votes: Osceola (1) 10, Newport 9, McGehee 9, Glen Rose 2, Harding Academy 2, Lamar 2, Clinton 1, Melbourne 1.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Hazen (12) 1-0 89 2

2. Junction City (6) 0-1 79 1

3. Gurdon (3) 0-0 66 3

4. Foreman (1) 0-0 39 5

5. Fordyce 0-0 33 4

Others receiving votes: Des Arc 21, Earle 1, Carlisle 1.