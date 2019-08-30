TODAY'S TICKET: Booneville at Clarksville



GAME: Booneville (0-0) at Clarksville (0-0)



MASCOTS: Booneville Bearcats; Clarksville Panthers



WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20 at Metheny Field in Clarksville

SERIES: Booneville leads 43-22 (0.662)



LAST MEETING: Booneville 30 Clarksville 0 on Aug. 24, 2018



LAST WEEK: Booneville scrimmaged Dardanelle, Clarksville scrimmaged Prairie Grove



STREAK: Booneville has won last 4



FIRST MEETING: Clarksville 7 Booneville 6 on Oct. 28, 1927



CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Booneville is 3A-1, Clarksville is 5A-West



NOTES: Tonight’s kickoff will mark the start of the 100th season of Bearcat football. The overall record to date is 719-332-35, a winning percentage of 0.678.

With 65 meetings prior to today, Clarksville ranks as the fifth most played opponent in Booneville’s history.

Oddly, despite all that history, it doesn’t appear Booneville has ever played a game on Aug. 30. There have been plenty on Aug. 31, including last year, when week 0 was actually Aug. 24, but not on Aug. 30.

Until last year’s meeting at Bearcat Stadium, the Clarksville series had been dormant since a 2011 meeting.

Booneville is expected to start a sophomore at quarterback in a season opener for the first time since Brock May against Mena in 2008.

LAST NIGHT: Booneville won a junior high game between the two schools, 26-7 as Brooks Herrera ran for 138 first half yards and two touchdowns and Dax Goff added two second half touchdowns. The Bearcats caused three second half turnovers.

The seventh grade game between the schools went to Clarksville, 16-0.

Also, Conference 3A-1 member Mansfield started its season with a 40-8 win over Class 2A Hackett.