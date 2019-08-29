On the cusp of a milestone season, the Booneville Bearcat program is largely void of accompanying mile marks to hit along the way.

But there is a big one that can be, if not likely will be, attained in the 100th season of the program, which will begin Friday in Clarksville.

Going into this season the Bearcats need just two wins to reach the 250 win mark inside Bearcat Stadium, which will be hosting games for the 53rd year.

With a perfect 5-0 home regular season last year, Booneville is 206-46-1 all time at home in the regular season. With a 4-0 home playoff run last year, the school has a playoff record of 42-13 in the stadium.

The earliest win 250 can be celebrated will be the Paris game on Sept. 27, which is also the homecoming game. A loss in either of the first two home games pushes the first chance to the Greenland game on Oct. 11.

With 248 wins in 52 years the average home wins is 4.8 per season with a high of last year’s nine — the combined 9-0 record at home last year is the best ever and presumably the best one can be barring a rare six game regular season home slate.

Booneville has won fewer that two home games only once, when the 2015 team avoided a winless home slate with a win over Charleston in week nine.

Otherwise there is the possibility of the school’s 70th playoff win, by sending their first postseason opponent into basketball.

The class of 2020 needs five wins to join the 30-win class club but it would take a 15-0 run match the record 40 by the classes of 2001 and 2002.

As far as individuals go, few players have career numbers that might put some records in jeopardy, although Evan Schlinker comes into the year with 15 touchdown passes, 10 off the career high set by Brock May.