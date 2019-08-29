The name Herrera has long caused anguish in Clarskville.

Thursday night Brooks Herrera took his turn tormenting the Panthers in a 26-7 season opening win by the Junior High Bearcats.

Herrera scored a pair of first half touchdowns on runs of 32 and 73 yards and had 138 yards on just six carries at the intermission. He did not carry the ball from scrimmage again.

Brandon Herrera’s longest career run and his top rushing night of 208 yards both came against Clarksville, and he had an 81-yard punt return against the Panthers. As a junior high player Brandon Herrera also had more than 200 yards in a game against the Panthers.

Brooks Herrera didn't have to do it himself Thursday because Dax Goff scored on runs of 16 and 13 yards in the third quarter and the Bearcats (1-0) coasted.

Clarksville scored on their first two possessions in the seventh grade game and went on to a 16-0 win over the Bearcats (0-1).