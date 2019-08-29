The college football season has started in a select few locations and will get into full swing this weekend, including up on the hill in Fayetteville.

That means, of course, it is time to make my annual picks for the Razorback season.

Would you blieve a bowl game? We call that a teaser.

But without further ado, this week it’s Portland State coming into Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The new alcohol sales may be necessary to watch this in the middle quarters as the game gets out of hand, way out of hand. Calling for 66-3 as Arkansas wins its third game under Chad Morris.

Sept. 7: We follow that up with the first SEC win under Morris, and darned if it isn’t a road win at that. Ole Miss was almost the first SEC win last year in Fayetteville before Arkansas collapsed. Not this time, 28-21, Porky.

Sept 14: Colorado State comes into town the next week and, look out, it’s a 3-0 start as Rams cannot duplicate the success in Fort Collins. Arkansas gets by reasonably comfortably, 38-20.

Sept. 21: The next entry on what has been ranked as the weakest nonconference schedule in the country is San Jose State. A 4-0 record will warrant top 25 according to sports radio callers — you can only beat who you play — but it won’t come, even after a 37-17 win.

Sept. 28: Arkansas typically plays Texas A&M fairly well. Arkansas also typically loses to the Aggies. Taking A&M in Jerry World, 27-24.

Oct. 12: After a week off it’s a true road game at Kentucky who wasn’t bad last year. They’ll be more of the traditional Wildcat football this year but they’ll still win in Lexington, 20-16.

Oct. 19: The anti-Gus crowd is fired up this week but the Gus Bus rolls to a 30-13 decision and Arkansas is suddenly 4-3.

Oct. 26: Almost nobody expects very much at Alabama either. Good thing, Tide rolls, but it’s closer than you might think, 31-17.

Nov. 2: Mississippi State comes calling. The Bulldogs are reeling after consecutive losses as well. State is better equipped to deal with the pressure and wins with a late field goal, 23-21.

Nov. 9: Western Kentucky comes along at just the right time. Hilltoppers opened year with UCA, but this is really not the same animal, Arkansas wins 34-14.

Nov. 23: Going to LSU is not the type of place you really want to go to try to get bowl eligible especially if Tigers need a win to stay in the big picture hunt. LSU wins 19-7.

Nov. 29: Missouri is in town. Tigers already have bowl eligibility number of six wins, but can’t go. Here’s where the SEC officials actually help Arkansas. After all, another bowl check is possible so Arkansas gets a couple key calls, wins 24-20.

Okay that gets Arkansas into a bowl game and a gripe by some fans who rank the Independence over the Birmingham, but it’s South Florida’s Bulls and the Hogs in Alabama, and Arkansas 29-18 for a 7-6 season.