Last Tuesday’s temperature was high. So were the golf scores in Waldron.

All five Lady Cat golfers shot in the 50s and the top three player score of 156 was 3 shots off the 153 pace set by Charleston in a tournament that included the third place hosts, Fort Smith Northside, and Paris.

Leading the way for Booneville was Baylee Moses with a 51. Shelby Posey shot a 52 and both Mackie Plymale and Leigh Swint were at 53. JoLeigh Tate carded a round of 55.

On Thursday Charleston scored a four shot win over the Lady Cats in a tournament held at Cherokee Creek County Club in Booneville.

Posey led the way on the home course with a round of 48 — Charleston’s Sydney Cross shot a round low 46 — and both Moses and Tate shot a 52 for a three player score of 152 to Charleston’s 148.

Plymale was just out of the scoring with a 53 and Swint had a round of 59.

The only other school with a team contingent, Mansfield, shot a 167. Atkins and Waldron were also represented in girls play.

Waldron won the boys division by 13 strokes over Charleston. Atkins was also represented in the boys division.

Booneville golfers were scheduled to be in Waldron for the third time this year on Tuesday and are slated to be at Little Creek in Ratcliff on Thursday.