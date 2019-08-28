More times than not Booneville tends to look a little out of sync in preseason scrimmages. The Bearcats took that to an extreme in Dardanelle Thursday.

With two members of a starting state championship backfield playing with the second team, the Bearcats dominated the Sand Lizards in the play portion of the event at Keenan Field.

During the timed portion of the scrimmage, which was truncated to a single regulation quarter, rather than the expected two, due to the weather, it was sophomore Randon Ray starting at quarterback for an offense that sputtered at the outset.

The first drive, which included an intentional grounding call, saw the Bearcats go backward 22 yards and punt.

The penalty call would be a sign of things to come. The next possession it was a holding call that wiped out what would have been a first down and forced an eventual punt.

With their third possession the Bearcat offense found itself, somewhat. The moved from their 20 to the Sand Lizard 27 in short order — Dardanelle contributed a 15-yard face mask on Ray — but there would be holding calls on consecutive plays backing the Bearcats into a 1st-and-35.

That made four penalties for 40 yards. About that, head coach Scott Hyatt was not happy — with himself.

“Penalties were a problem for us,” he said. “It kept us from scoring more than once. That’s a lack of discipline. That’s on me to fix.”

Cam Brasher got 15 yards on the final play of the quarter but the teams were sent to the dressing room, and eventually to the house as severe weather moved through the area.

For the night Brasher had 30 yards on four carries.

Dardanelle moved 70 yards on the first possession of the scrimmage for the lone score — Jordan Metcalf threw 7 yards to Camron Hurst — and started their other two possessions at the Bearcat 38-yard line and their own 46, but didn’t manage a first down.

Marlon Caballero was short on a 47-yard field goal and he was in field goal position on a fourth down from the Dardanelle 48.

Brasher also led the defense with three solo tackles and Hunter Pence was also in on three stops.

Junior High

The Junior High Bearcats also had trouble getting out of their own way, turning the ball over twice on fumbles in an opening quarter in which they fell behind 13-0.

Finally, starting from their own 20, the Bearcats went 80 yards to get on the board with 0:54 left in the second quarter.

Trace Hall started it with 12 yards and Brooks Herrera had a 36-yard carry on a fourth down to set up Peyton Tatum’s 1-yard run.

Even after a disastrous 12-yard loss on his first carry, Herrera finished with 33 yards on three attempts to go with an interception. Dax Goff had 32 yards on six carries.

Also leading the defense was Bret Welling and Chase Plymale, who both had three solo and one assisted tackle with Plymale making two behind the line of scrimmage, including a sack.

Seventh Grade

The scrimmage consisted of two 15-play sessions, during which the home team scored once and the Bearcats three times.

Noah Stewart did considerable damage, gaining 150 yards on three carries and scoring on runs of 70 and 45 yards. Jace Washburn accounted for the third touchdown.

Washburn also connected with Dillon Todd for 19 yards on one play and Todd ran for 24 on another.

The seventh grade and junior high Bearcats will open the season Thursday by hosting Clarksville. Kickoff times are 5:30 and 7 p.m.

The Bearcats will be on the road Friday for their opener, at Clarksville. Kickoff is at 7.