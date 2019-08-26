Bearcat football starts 100th season on Friday

The sports calendar for this week in South Logan County sees the official beginning of tennis, volleyball in Booneville and football in Magazine today with the start of Booneville's 100th season of football wrapping up the week on Friday.

Tennis season for Booneville starts in Paris at 4, and the opening of volleyball season for the Lady Cats starts in Atkins at 4:30. Magazine’s junior high JV team is playing its first game in Bigelow at 7.

Tuesday’s entries include Booneville golf continuing its season at 4 in Waldron and the volleyball team plays its home opener at 4:30.

On Wednesday the tennis team is at home against Paris at 4.

On Thursday golf is back on the course at Little Creek at 4, the volleyball team is hosting Clarksville at 4:30, and Booneville’s 7th grade and junior high football teams open their season at Clarksville at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday night it is the Bearcat’s opening their 100th season by visiting Clarksville while Magazine hosts Bigelow for its season opener.