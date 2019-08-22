FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas and Tulsa have agreed to a three-game non-conference series, featuring two contests in Fayetteville in 2026 and 2029 with a trip to Tulsa in between in 2027.

The Razorbacks will host the Golden Hurricane on Nov. 21, 2026, and Sept. 1, 2029, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, with a trip to Tulsa scheduled for Sept. 4, 2027.

Arkansas and Tulsa have met on the gridiron 73 times, with the Razorbacks holding a 56-14-3 advantage in the all-time series. Last season, the two teams squared off for the first time since 2012, as Arkansas posted a 23-0 shutout against the Golden Hurricane on homecoming. The 2027 meeting will be the first game played between the two teams in Tulsa since 1952.

Arkansas is set to open the second year under head coach Chad Morris and the 2019 season at home against Portland State on Aug. 31 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Single-game tickets remain and can be purchased by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or by visiting ArkansasRazorbacks.com.