HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Fishing League Worldwide, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, last week today that Lake Dardanelle has been selected to host the sixth event of the 25th season of the FLW Tour, May 14-17, 2020, in Russellville.

The 25th season of the FLW Tour will feature seven regular-season tournaments showcasing the best anglers in the world competing at top bass fisheries at peak times.

The full schedule for the 2020 FLW Tour season was announced live to anglers and media Thursday at the annual pre-FLW Cup banquet in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

The 2020 event marks the third visit to Lake Dardanelle in the Tour’s 25-year history.

“We are excited for the FLW Tour to visit Lake Dardanelle in 2020,” said Kathy Fennel, president of FLW operations. “It’s fun for both the anglers and fans to compete on ‘new’ fisheries, and this will be the first FLW Tour event on Lake Dardanelle in 11 years. We look forward to showcasing the fantastic fishing and expect great success as we bring the FLW Tour back to northwest Arkansas.”

The event will be hosted by the Russellville Advertising & Promotion Commission.

2020 FLW Tour regular season schedule also includes Jan. 23-26, atSam Rayburn Reservoir Brookeland, Texas; Feb. 20-23, Harris Chain of Lakes Leesburg, Fla.; March 19-22, Lake Martin Alexander City, Ala.; April 2-5, Cherokee Lake Jefferson City, Tenn.; April 23-26, Lake Hartwell Anderson, S.C.; and June 25-28, Detroit River Trenton, Mich.

Further details will be announced later this year.

For complete details and updated information, visit FLWFishing.com.