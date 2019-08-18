Last fall Aleeah Blansett became the first Booneville volleyball player to get a scholarship to play in college.

The 6-foot middle hitter signed to play with Seminole State College in Seminole, Oklahoma. And next Monday, she will have a homecoming of sorts.

Blansett and the Trojans will be scrimmaging the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith next Monday, August 19 at 5:00 p.m. at the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus. The scrimmage will be open to the public and it will not count on either team’s record.

It will be the second scrimmage for the Trojans, having participated in one at Mesquite, Texas, on August 10.

Blansett is the LadyCats’ career leader in kills (666) and blocks (310) and holds four other LadyCat volleyball records.

The Trojans will play one other team based in Arkansas this season, which will be on October 10 when they scrimmage Henderson State at home.

Their regular season starts August 23 and will see them play community colleges in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Trojans had a record of 10-11 last season.