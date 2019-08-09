FAYETTEVILLE — The sum of Dorian Gerald’s weight loss and Sosa Agim's added muscle add up to a better Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line.

McTelvin Agim, whose nickname, "Sosa," followed him from Texarkana, Texas, to Hope, upped his 6-3, 279-pound frame to 296 pounds, moving from swinging between defensive end and defensive tackle full-time inside to tackle.

Coach Chad Marshall and strength coach Trumain Carroll tout Agim for adding “good weight” that increased his strength without sacrificing quickness.

Meanwhile Gerald, the senior defensive end whose junior college graduation transfer arrival to the UA last year occurred after the August preseason practices began, practices at 261 instead of the 283 on his 6-3 frame last year.

“I’ve lost 30, he gained 30,” Gerald said after Thursday’s practice. “I think that’s the way it was supposed to have been the whole time. I was a little big.”

Gerald subscribes to Agim being better when bigger.

“He’s moving faster, to me, honestly,” Gerald said. “I think he’s pulling the right weight.”

As for his own situation out at end, less is more, Gerald said.

“I feel a lot faster,” Gerald said off having the summer conditioning in Fayetteville he didn’t have last year finishing his courses at College of the Canyons (Calif.) Community College. “I feel how I’m supposed to feel. Last year, I came in, I was too sluggish. Last year I couldn’t go more than four or five plays (without relief). Now I can go 10 plays. Going a full year in Coach Tru’s strength and conditioning, I can tell a big difference.”

Agim and Gerald seized starring roles up front but for defensive consistency, no current Razorback matches senior middle linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris, last year’s SEC leading tackler and this preseason camp’s leading thief.

“Scoota is leading the team in picks right now,” Gerald said.

From the closed practices come reports of Harris' interceptions, including at the expense of graduate transfer quarterbacks Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel.

“It was good throws,” Harris said Thursday. “I was just there at the right time.”

Improving his pass defense has been Harris’ goal since he and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach John “Chief” Chavis met for dinner as Harris pondered declaring for the 2019 NFL draft or returning to the UA for his senior season.

“That’s one of the things me and Chief came together after the season and tried to focus on,” Harris said. “So I’ve been trying to get out early and just had a couple of tipped balls to me from the D-line, just at the right place at the right time.”

Called the team’s strongest man by strength coach Carroll before the August practices began, it’s likely junior backup defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall that will be the strongest when the season concludes.

Marshall weighs 304 on a 6-3 frame that Carroll said is so strong as to render him “a freak athlete,” but said that frame dwindled to 275 as last season wore on.

“I’ve got to maintain it a lot better,” Marshall said. “I’ve switched up my eating habits and all that. So I’m doing a lot better. I’m in a good spot right now, running behind some good people, (returning senior starting tackles) T.J. (Smith) and Sosa. But I feel like me pushing them is making all of us better.”

True freshman tight end Hudson Henry of Little Rock and Pulaski Academy and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols of Springdale are injury sidelined and likely not set to scrimmage Saturday.

Former retired assistant coaches Ken Turner (later the head coach at Henderson State after coaching tight ends and a string of Razorbacks All-American kickers for Frank Broyles Lou Holtz and Ken Hatfield) and Pat Jones, the former Oklahoma State head coach and current sports talk radio show host in Tulsa, and former Razorback and retired Springdale High School coaching legend Jarrell Williams were among those attending Thursday’s practice.

The Razorbacks’ Friday practice is entirely closed to media, but Morris will be available after Saturday’s closed scrimmage.