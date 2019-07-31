This year’s off-season volleyball practices have been perhaps a little more intense than in the past. With fully half the team being sophomores, albeit talented ones, Coach Janice West has to find a way for the 10th graders to integrate with those who return.

The Branson volleyball team camp and UAFS coach Jane Sargent’s camp held at BHS both highlighted strengths of the team and made it obvious that there were also things to be worked on.

West is emphasizing serving as a way for the team to stay in matches. “We have got to serve well to set up everything else,” the coach said.

There were promising signs on that front during Branson camp. For the varsity, junior Brooklyn Zarlingo got her serves in 96 percent of the time with 14 aces, while senior Josie O’Bar and sophomore Joleigh Tate hit at a 92 percent clip.

Emily Nelson also presented herself as an option if the team really needs to get a serve in, as she did not miss a serve in 30 tries while playing primarily with the JV.

Zarlingo and senior Keara Ross are the top returning attackers. Zarlingo had 29 kills during Branson camp this season and Ross added 25. Tate and junior Alivia Yeakley were also called upon to attack the ball.

They were primarily set by sophomore Hayley Lunsford, who led the way with 43 assists while also getting 16 kills. Zarlingo, Stevey Harrower and Raven McCubbin also saw time at that position.

After a nervous start, sophomore Katelynn Spain stamped herself as the frontrunner to become the libero, digging at 71 percent. Zarlingo was also excellent in digging, getting the ball up 86 percent of the time in the last day of camp.

The LadyCats were nervous in the first game against Rogers, losing 25-11, but then they shook it off and stayed with the Lady Mounties in the second game before dropping it 25-23. They then took two straight matches from Knob Noster, Missouri and had Columbia Hickman on the ropes in the first game of their match but let that one slip away.

The second day saw the team hit all 41 of their serves in their opening match against Penney, Missouri. Zarlingo had six aces including a devastating jump serve at match point and McCubbin added three more as Booneville got 14 in all while winning 25-9, 25-12. They suffered a setback against Clinton, Missouri, in the next match before splitting games with Pocahontas. In that last match, Zarlingo had five kills, Lunsford four and Yeakley three.

The LadyCats had an awful start against Central of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in Saturday’s opener. The opponents had a 6 foot middle hitter that accounted for many blocks in the first game as the score was 25-7. But they came storming back in the second game, fueled by Zarlingo smashing one through a double block. She also dug 87 percent in the match, but the Tigers rallied from three down to win the second game 25-21.

That led to the tournament and Booneville found very familiar opposition on the other side of the net in Mansfield. It looked like the LadyCats were going to make very short work of MHS, as Ross had four aces and three kills in the first game which Booneville won 25-13. But BHS started making attacking and digging errors in the second game and Mansfield won that one 25-18. The Lady Tigers then scored the first nine points of the third game and while Booneville came back to tally the next six, with the score starting 4-4 the LadyCats ran out of points.

The JV team also played eight matches, winning three, but their finest hour, perhaps, was in a loss. Against the varsity of Skiatook, Oklahoma, Jessica Cauthon got hot on serve and the team was getting timely attacks from Abby O’Bar, Maddie Walker and Hayley Roberts. With Nelson, Paisley Vickers, Cheyanne Glover and Halee Villarreal doing yeoman’s work on the back row and JJ Cobb having the match of her life, they took their opposition, who had made the quarterfinals of the Oklahoma state tournament both of the last two seasons, to the very limit. The final score was 25-22, 25-21 for the team from the Sooner state, but several members of the JV squad showed that they can be ready if their number is called.

During the Sargent camp, the team focused on fundamentals and situational play. They were instructed on how to hit the ball to avoid a block by the other team and on knowing their rotations so they could get to their spots quickly, among other things.

Replacing the graduating seniors from last season will be a difficult, if not impossible, task, and while the LadyCats will be a smaller team this season they will also be quicker and hopefully that will translate to good defense that will keep them in most matches.