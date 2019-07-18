Three members of the top trap shooting team for Booneville qualified for the individual finals at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship in Mason, Mich. last weekend.

In the finals it was Ethan Wooldridge leading the way with a 191 score, good enough for 133rd overall. Dominic Helms shot a 190 to finish in 168th and Cole Boersma shot a 186 to finish at 299nd in the 400-shooter field.

To reach Sunday’s finals, Boersma had finished at 162nd in the qualifying round. Helms finished at 192nd and Wooldridge 199th to make the cut which trimmed the field from 1,659 shooters.

Boersma shot a 47 of 50 in his first two rounds and finished at 95 out of 100. Helms also hit 95 after a 48 start, as did Wooldridge, who started with a 49 in his first 50.

A fourth Bearcat, Ayden Brown, also competed in the individual round, finishing with 90 of 100, for 762nd place. Brown had hit 46 in the first two rounds.

The Booneville Bearcat team, the top shooters from the school operated program, just missed qualifying for the team finals on Friday.

The squad of Caden Shelton, Wooldridge, Helms, Brown and Boersma hit 233 of 250 targets in their third and fourth rounds after hitting 219 of 250 in the first two rounds.

The combined 451 targets placed them 87th among the 206 teams in attendance, but the cutoff to be one of the 80 teams to move on to the finals was 454.