Crawford County Speedway will host another round of Powder Puff races only July 20.

Breanna Hatley and Christy Harris each won a Powder Puff race back on June 15.

Bobby Prewett, Carl McDade, Chris Perkins, and Shannon Weese were drivers to earn their first win at CCS this season on Saturday, July 13.

Prewett won his CCS debut as he beat Joshua Vaughn in the Pure Stock Pit Stop 20. Vaughn has won four races this season and had won three of the last four outings this season.

James Poe placed third for the second straight feature and JP Harris was fourth in his first race. Jesse Garner took fifth as he picked up his sixth Top 5 finishes.

A Modified

McDade earned his first win in just his third consecutive start on Saturday at CCS.

McDade had his first feature race back on June 15 and due to off weeks and rain, there have only been two races since that time. McDade followed up by finishing 10th on July 3.

Dalton McKenzie, who has three wins and seven Top 3 finishes this season, was second and Jason Foster placed third.

Johnn Mitchell nabbed fourth in his second outing of the year and John Montgomery collected his sixth Top 5 finish as he seized fifth.

Front Wheel Drive

After nine starts, Perkins won his first feature race of the 2019 season. Perkins has finished as high as second (June 8) and has seven Top 5 and four Top 3 finishes.

Derek Wright earned his highest finish this season as he placed second. Jackie Mosby was third and Brandon Garner clinched fourth.

Colby Perkins rounded out the Top 5 after he finished second in the previous outing (July 3).

Mini Stock

Dean Hughes was one of two drivers to secure a repeat win at CCS this past week.

Hughes has just seven starts (out of 11 races) this season and has two wins. He has also finished in the Top 3 in all his races.

The previous winner, Travis Boyster, took second and Edward Boyster returned to CCS and clinched third.

Jerry Higgins placed fourth and has seven Top 3 finishes and was fourth in his three other races. Michael Davis wrapped out the Top 5.

Grand National

Bill Wheeler won his fourth consecutive and his unprecedented ninth race of the season.

Danny Southerland had missed the July 3 event but returned to take second for his third straight outing.

Jeremy LaCoe has been third for four races this season and Saturday, July 13, was no different.

Thurman Blanton was fifth.

B Modified

Weese was another driver to win his first race of the season in his 2019 debut.

Cecil Hayes, who won the previous outing back on July 3, was second and James Romine clinched third. Josh Asher and Johnny Gregory were fourth and fifth respectively.

TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY

Tri-State Speedway hosts the 21st Annual Super Stock Showdown honoring John Stand and presented by Shamrock Bolt & Screw starting on July 18.

Factory Stock

Wesley Bourne moved up from the No. 6 starting spot to win the Factory Stock feature event on Saturday at TSS. It was Bourne’s second win of the season and hist eighth Top 5 finish. Bourne leads the point race with 143 points ahead of Grant Davis.

Van Buren’ Justin Johnson was second and Davis placed third with his sixth Top 5 finish.

Marshall Penson, also of Van Buren, was fourth. Clinton Drummond rounded out the Top 5.

Super Stock

Dylan Davlin seized his third feature win of the year in the Super Stock race. Neil Johnston secured second and Ty Evans was third.

Robert Knowles finished fourth and Jim Philpot was fifth.

Knowles trails Davlin by 23 in the Super Stock point standings.

USRA B Mods

Daniel Tarkington earned first feature race after he began the race in the No. 2 spot.

Hunter Byers was second and Ted Holt Jr. placed third. Chad Summerford clinched fourth and Danny Womack captured fifth.

Byers still dominates the B Mods with five wins this season and 272 points ahead of runner-up Tyler Milner.

USRA Modifieds

Brent Holman nabbed his second win in the feature race and Trevor Latham collected second.

Kyle Ledford seized third while Johnn Bone Jr. secured fourth.

Alma’s Lonnie Robins finished fifth.

Latham still maintains his lead with three wins this season and 759 points. Randy Henson is second with 635.

Crawford County Speedway

July 13, 2019 Race Results

B Modified — 1, Shannon Weese; 2, Cecil Hayes; 3, James Romine; 4, Josh Asher; 5, Johnny Gregory; 6, Matthew Canfield; 7, Keith Kingston; 8, Jared Ricketts; 9, Ethan Hunter; 10, Kenny Hulse; 11, Eric Waterbury; 12, Brando Bondo; 13, Devin Barker; 14, Caleb Barker; 15, Charles Henson; 16, Chris Tuck; 17, Shay Hardin.

Pure Stock — 1, Bobby Prewett; 2, Joshua Vaugh; 3, James Poe; 4, JP Harris; 5, Jessie Garner; 6, Mark Dixon; 7, Robert Wiley; 8, Andy Good; 9, Rick Rasberry; 10, Linus Shockley; 11, Robert Leamons; 12, Rusty Collins; 13, William Hood; 14, Tyler Garner; 15, Jeff Whittenburg.

Front Wheel Drive — 1, Chris Perkins; 2, Derek Wright; 3, Jackie Mosby; 4, Brandon Garner; 5, Colby Perkins; 6, Allen Fairchild; 7, Jimmy Hamilton; 8, Lisa Wallace; 9, Wilson Hale; 10, Chris Beard; 11, Michael Hopson; 12, Chris Davis; 13, Matt Hobbs; 14, Jessica Hunter.

Mini Stock — 1, Dean Hughes; 2, Travis Boyster; 3, Edward Boyster; 4, Jerry Higgins; 5, Mike Davis; 6, Stan Lewis; 7, Thomas Sanders; 8, Duncan Thomas; 9, Daniel Willis; 10, Melvin Taylor; 11, Erwin Davis.

Modified A — 1, Carl McDade; 2, Dalton McKenzie; 3, Jason Foster; 4, Johnny Mitchell; 5, John Montgomery; 6, Jessie Leamons; 7, David Canfield; 8, Fred Ramsey.

Grand National — 1, Billy Wheeler; 2, Danny Southerland; 3, Jeremy LaCoe; 4, Jess Sims; 5, Thurman Blanton; 6, Sam Burrow; 7, Justin McDade; 8, Steve Riddle.