FAYETTEVILLE — Baum-Walker Stadium hosted nine games during the NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals during the NCAA Tournament, welcoming more fans than any other ballpark in the nation.

Arkansas saw 93,868 fans pack the stadium during the two postseason rounds that showcased the Hogs advancing to their 10th College World Series in program history. The total is 4,000 more than attended last year’s regionals and super regionals.

Baum-Walker Stadium was one of eight ballparks to host both postseason rounds and the only one to surpass 90,000 in total attendance. In the games featuring the Razorbacks, the average attendance was 10,845 — including 11,276 during Super Regionals. All three Super Regional crowds exceeded 11,000 and are some of the largest postseason paid attendances in stadium history.

Including the postseason, total attendance at Baum-Walker Stadium this season climbed to 348,775, the third-highest total in the nation. On average, Arkansas accumulated 8,719 fans per game, the fourth-highest in the country. It’s the 16th-straight year that Arkansas has ranked in the top-five in the nation in attendance.

Arkansas wrapped up the 2019 season with a 33-7 home record, 32 of those wins coming at Baum-Walker Stadium. It’s the second-straight year the Razorbacks totaled 30 or more wins at home.