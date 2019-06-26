David Cotner of Booneville recently returned from six days of competition in the National Senior Olympic Games held in Albuquerque, N.M.

Cotner entered five events in the 70-74 year old age group and came home with five medals, three gold, one silver and one bronze.

The first medal won was a gold medal in the 50-meter dash held on June 17 where he bested 46 other entrants from around the country with a time of 7.18 seconds. The following day Cotner finished second and earned the silver medal in the 100-meter dash, losing out by .16 seconds to Roger Parnell of California.

Later Tuesday afternoon Cotner won a bronze medal in the long jump, a competition for which he does not actively train. Again, Parnell won that event setting a new Senior Games record of 16’ 5”.

On June 19, Cotner ran the fastest 200-meter preliminary time against 64 competitors, setting up another showdown the next day with Parnell who had the second fastest 200-meter time.

The 200 meter final started at 9:56 the morning of June 20. At the start, Parnell and Cotner were fighting it out for the lead with Parnell holding a half step advantage heading into the straight. With 70 meters to go Cotner accelerated into the lead and won the race with a time of 27.63, taking his second gold medal.

On Wednesday afternoon there was the 4x100-meter relay where Cotner ran the anchor leg for his team that won the race despite the third leg runner dropping the baton.

Over 14,000 competitors were present at the games, a record for the National Senior Games. Results and videos can be viewed at the NSGA.com website or their Facebook page.