Both Booneville senior high basketball teams are having to make major transitions during their summer workouts. The Bearcats must adjust to the loss of seven outstanding seniors, while the LadyCats get used to a new coach and a new style of play.

The girls seem to be transitioning well to the up-tempo style favored by new coach Tim Goers. During a recent practice, many of the girls had smiles on their faces.

“(Coach Goers) takes the time to explain why we should be where we are supposed to be,” said incoming senior Baylee Moses, The team’s leading returning scorer. Moses encouraged her teammates during the practice, saying, “We’re here to get better!”

For his part, Goers indicated that he thinks that there is little real difference transitioning from coaching boys to girls. “The same things I did as a boys’ coach will be pretty similar to what I do as a girls’ coach, as far as strategy and teaching the fundamentals of the game, making them basketball players.“

The LadyCats had 10 players during their summer workouts. In addition to Moses, Booneville has three other seniors ready to lead in Hannah Gregory, Shelby Posey and Brittnie Maness. Lindsay Wallace is the only junior but there are five very promising sophomores coming aboard. Joleigh Tate, Heaven Sanchez, Hayley Lunsford, Brooke Turner and Hayley Roberts will be asked to contribute pretty much immediately.

The team played against some stiff competition in their summer team camps at Charleston and at Ozark. They met with mixed results; however they defeated Fort Smith Southside twice at the Ozark team camp.

There is no replacing the outstanding group of seniors that graduated last May; however, Coach Ronnie Denton is looking for competitiveness out of the group he has now.

To give some idea of the relative inexperience Of this team, the leading returning scorer is Blake Jones, who tallied 31 points last season. One thing they have going for them, though, is that because a lot of the Bearcats’ games last year were blowouts, many of the players did get a fair amount of playing time. They will have to draw on this experience as they enter the 2019-20 season.

Other players that will be expected to help include Zac Costa, Andrew Mattson, Jacob Herrera, Austin Hill, and Rusty Maloy, as well as a group of incoming sophomores from which Evan Escobedo and Mason Goers have shown promise.

The junior high boys, during their summer routine, has shown a whole lot of talent. Eighth grader Dax Goff had 14 points and 12 rebounds in a win over DeQueen at the Waldron team camp, and outgoing junior high coach Eric McKnight said in previous games that Goff had been scoring close to 20 points a game. McKnight has taken the junior boys basketball job at Ramsey Junior High in Fort Smith. Denton will take charge of the junior Bearcats this season.

The junior boys will also look to returning players like Brooks Herrera and Chase Plymale for production, and they have also picked up a transfer from Greenwood in freshman Dunn Daniel, who has shown that he will fit right in. Colter Fisher is another promising eighth-grader.

The junior LadyCats will also have a new coach, McKenzie Morris. Like the boys, the junior girls return two starters in Leigh Swint and Layla Byrum. Late last season, Swint became the go-to player in late game situations.

Karmen Kent also got considerable playing time last season as an eighth-grader, and Booneville also returns Carah Miller and Lizzy Gray from last season’s team.

There are also several newcomers, most notably the outside-inside combination of eighth-graders Lexi Franklin and Ryleigh Love. Brooklyn Keeter adds more height to the team while Lynnlee Garrett and JayDence Keatts provide depth.

Summer drills are just the start of a long process and it is hoped that all the teams will continue their improvement until the season starts in November.