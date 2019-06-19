Ray named football player of the year

Apparently if you play a sport, you could do worse than being under the tutelage of a coach in this area.

Booneville football coach Scott Hyatt and boys basketball coach Ronnie Denton were both awarded Coach of the Year awards Tuesday night at the 3rd annual Best of the River Valley Preps banquet at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

Magazine’s Randy Bryan also picked up the Coach of the Year award for track and field.

Bearcat fullback Carson Ray was also recognized as the Player of the Year in football, marking the third straight year in which a Bearcat has been a player of the year at the event.

Hyatt led the Bearcats to a state title for his second time in 2018 — the school’s fourth — despite losing his starting quarterback in the first quarter of the season opener.

The Bearcats scored 628 points — 41.9 per Friday — capping the season with a 35-0 win over Osceola at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Scoring a lot of those points was Ray, who had a school record 33 total touchdowns, all but one coming on the ground, and running for 1,760 yards, including 165 yards in the state championship game.

Additionally, two players from that team, Noah Reyes and Ethan Dobbs, both of whom were named Best of the River Valley All Stars, received football scholarships at Arkansas Tech University. Marcus Nichols and Austin Robertson were also named all stars.

The entire Bearcat football team was invited to the event, for which three time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas was the guest speaker.

For Denton the award comes after a season in which the Bearcats obliterated school records, posting a 29-4 mark including the first outright regular season conference title, only the second district tournament title, and only the second state tournament win in school history.

Denton had three players sign letters of intent to play college basketball, including Logan Bradley, and Blakely Cobb, who were both named a Best of the River Valley All Star, as well as Grant Goers, who was a Best of the River Valley All Star for tennis.

Like the Booneville coaches, Magazine’s Bryan was also accompanied by a contingent at the event as the entire boys Class 2A state indoor track champion team was invited, as were outdoor individual champions and all stars Chase Gibson, Caleb Hyatt, Taryn Leslie, Lauren Ryan, Tatum Scott, Jessie Witt, Xeng Yang, and Tannea Thomas. Also named Best of the River Valley All Star was Hannah Green.

Booneville’s Brooklyn Zarlingo was also a Best of the River Valley All Star for track and field; Austin Hill was an all star for cross country; and Shelby Posey was an all star for softball.

A little further north, Paris’ Jordan Devine was recognized as the volleyball coach of the year after leading the school to its fourth straight state title in her first year. County Line’s Ryan Casalman was also the golf coach of the year.