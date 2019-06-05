LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will open its annual WMA deer permit hunt application period for the 2019-20 hunting season Monday, June 3 through Monday, July 1, 2019. Hunters interested in pursuing white-tailed deer on some of the most popular public deer-hunting areas in the state may apply through the AGFC’s licensing system at licensing.agfc.com, beginning at 8 a.m. June 3.

AGFC wildlife management areas offer excellent opportunities to bag your deer during hunting season, but popular hunting areas can become crowded or overhunted without special restrictions. On many of the most popular areas, the AGFC conducts special draw hunts to maintain healthy deer herds and quality hunting experiences.

Applicants for WMA Deer Hunt Permits must provide a $5 nonrefundable processing fee at the time of their application. If successful, they will receive their permit without the need for any additional fees.

Each hunter may submit one application for each type of permit hunt: youth hunt, archery, muzzleloader and modern gun. Mobility-impaired individuals also may apply for special mobility-impaired hunts through the permit system. Hunters must be at least 6 years old, and hunters applying for youth hunts must be at least 6, but no older than 15, the day the hunt begins.

Hunters applying for regular modern gun and muzzleloader hunts may do so as individuals or they may apply as a group of up to four, thanks to the AGFC’s party hunt system. To apply as a group, the party hunt leader applies as though he or she were applying as an individual. Once the permit application is completed and paid for, he or she will receive a party hunt code listed underneath the application line on their updated hunting license via email. They may then share that code with up to three other individuals. The rest of the party will then apply, and respond “yes” when asked if they are members of a party hunt. They may then enter the code and continue with their application and payment. Applying as a party does not increase the chances of each individual being drawn.