Booneville’s trap shooting team got through the first round of the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program state tournament Saturday in Jacksonville.

The Bearcats, who were seeded 10th after their West Regional performance on May 18, beat Batesville 113-103 in the first round.

The squad of Dominic Helms, Ethan Wooldridge, Cole Boersma, Caden Shelton and Ayden Brown, also shot a 113 in the second round, but were four targets short of the 117 Mansfield hit to advance.

Helms was recently named All State in the Arkansas High School Clay Target League for averaging 23.6 targets per 25 shot round.

Booneville also recently won the 1A Conference 1 in the clay target league and Helms was honored as all conference for being the named the highest shooting male in the conference.